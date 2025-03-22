Hailey Van Lith stats today: How did the TCU star fare vs Fairleigh Dickinson? (Mar. 21)

Hailey Van Lith and the second-seeded TCU Horned Frogs advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament on Friday, beating the 15th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson Knights 73-51 at Schollmaier Arena.

Van Lith was one of four players to score in double figures for the Horned Frogs, who will next face the seventh-seeded Louisville Cardinals in the second round. She scored 13 points in her first-ever NCAA Tournament game for TCU. The former Louisville and LSU star shot 5-for-13 from the field, including 2-for-6 from the 3-point area.

Hailey Van Lith stuffed the stat sheet against Fairleigh Dickinson, recording seven assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block. She was a workhorse for coach Mark Campbell, playing a team-high 36 minutes in the round of 64.

Here are Hailey Van Lith's stats from the game against Fairleigh Dickinson:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Hailey Van Lith 36 13 4 7 5-13 2-6 1-1 0-4 1 1 2 4

Madison Conner and Sedona Prince provide offensive help to Hailey Van Lith in win over Fairleigh Dickinson

Hailey Van Lith wasn't the only starter to step up for TCU in the first-round clash. Madison Conner led the Horned Frogs' offense with a game-high 23 points. She shot 9-for-17 from the floor, including 4-of-9 from beyond the arc. She grabbed six rebounds, dished out two assists and recorded one block in 32 minutes of action.

Madison Conner (#2) of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrates with Sedona Prince (#13) and Hailey Van Lith (#10) of the TCU Horned Frogs after they defeated the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights during the First Round of the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held on March 21, 2025. Photo: Getty

Sedona Prince also delivered for TCU, scoring 16 points. The senior center was efficient on the offensive end, shooting 8-for-12 from the field. Prince also collected 10 boards to record her third consecutive double-double. She is averaging 15.3 points and 13.3 rebounds in her last three games.

Prince also showed her worth as a rim protector, recording three blocks against Fairleigh Dickinson. Agnes Emma-Nnopu also dazzled in TCU's first-ever NCAA Women's Tournament home game, racking up 10 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and one block.

The Horned Frogs didn't get off to a good start, though, trailing the Knights 17-14 after the first quarter. TCU responded in the second quarter, outscoring FDU 21-10 during that period to take a 35-27 lead at the break.

The Horned Frogs cruised to victory after that, extending their lead to 25 points in the fourth quarter before settling for a 22-point win in the end. With the victory, TCU extended its winning streak to 11 games.

