Hailey Van Lith, TCU set to face Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame in highly anticipated March Madness game

Even though March Madness churns electrifying early-round matchups, only a few come close to Friday's game between Hannah Hidalgo and Hailey Van Lith. Notre Dame has the pressure to live up to its powerhouse stature and deploy a better run than the previous season's Sweet 16 exit.

Meanwhile, TCU looks to make a statement in its first NCAA tournament since its opening-round exit in 2010. A win would also mark the Horned Frog's deepest national tournament run in the program's history.

Hailey Van Lith & Hannah Hidalgo are key players in the Sweet 16 matchup. Both teams are shouldered by elite guards, Hailey Van Lith and Hannah Hidalgo. Their leadership, scoring and defensive tenacity can define the course of the program's future. For Van Lith, the outcome could also factor in on her 2025 WNBA draft stock.

Hannah Hidalgo's sparkplug effect

Hannah Hidalgo has not only defined the tone for Notre Dame this season but also the entire college basketball landscape. The sophomore's record-setting performances and season average of 24.2 points per game have raised the bar for emerging talents.

Her quick first step and relentless motor make her a constant threat, on or off the ball. She has also developed an efficient shooting touch, indicated by her 47.0% overall and 40.5% 3-point shooting this season.

Hidalgo also takes pride in her defense. Ranked fourth in the nation in steals (3.7 spg), she has a knack for interrupting passing lanes and picking pockets. These plays often result in fastbreak sequences for the Fighting Irish, which has been an instrumental element in many big games this season.

Hailey Van Lith's multidimensional impact

Hailey Van Lith has embraced the role of being a true point guard this season, averaging a career-high in assists (5.4 apg) and overall shooting (45.7%). While it demands her to create shots for her teammates, she has also managed to be the centerpiece of TCU's scoring.

The 2025 Big 12 Player of the Year leverages her ability to remain efficient in high-stakes situations and her experience to keep the opposing defense on its toes. It was on full display during the conference championship game against Baylor. Van Lith dimed Sedona Prince for a go-ahead basket and then hit a layup to extend the gap in the last minute.

Tempo control and supporting cast will decide the TCU vs. Notre Dame result

Hannah Hidalgo vs. Hailey Van Lith is simply one of the biggest storylines of the matchup. The game will be won through the support of the remaining cast, coach adjustments and other factors.

Notre Dame thrives in transition while TCU is a better team in the half-court. Behind that, the 40 minutes will be a constant battle of momentum and tempo for Mark Campbell and Niele Ivey.

Moreover, with all the focus on the star guards, secondary scorers will need to step up consistently. Sedona Prince is the second-best shot blocker (3.0 bpg) in the NCAA tournament. Even though Hannah Hidalgo has showcased she can finish through bigs, she struggled heavily (4 of 18) when Notre Dame faced Florida State and Makayla Timpson (3.1 bpg) last month.

With that, Olivia Miles' playmaking alongside Kate Koval and Liatu King's presence in the paint could determine Hildalgo's offensive freedom.

Hailey Van Lith has established a unique chemistry with Prince and sharpshooter Madison Conner. Their positioning and efficiency can dictate the ball pressure Notre Dame's guards put on Van Lith.

