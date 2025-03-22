"She's so dangerous": Hannah Hidalgo on Olivia Miles' impact in Notre Dame's March Madness first-round win despite injury

Hannah Hidalgo highlighted Olivia Miles' key role in Notre Dame's 106-54 rout of Stephen F. Austin in the NCAA Tournament's opening round on Friday. Miles exited early in the fourth quarter with a left leg injury, but her contribution remained vital. Fighting Irish coach Niele Ivey now faces the task of navigating challenges to guide the Irish to their first national championship game since 2019.

On Friday, during the postgame press conference, Hidalgo told media that Miles' presence was felt even from the sidelines as Notre Dame secured a first-round win in March Madness.

"Just having Liv back at all, she just opens the floor up so much,” Hidalgo said (6:56). “She's so dangerous, just her ability to not only score but also to get all of her teammates involved, and that's what makes her so dangerous.

"She can see the floor so well, so it's so easy playing with her because I know, kind of, what's coming next - just being another point guard."

Before her injury, Miles recorded eight assists and one turnover to draw defenders and create opportunities for her teammates. Hidalgo described Miles' presence as "so dangerous" for opponents.

Ivey confirmed that Miles injured her ankle by stepping on another player’s foot and said her status for Sunday’s second-round matchup against Michigan remained uncertain. The Irish will play their final game of the season at South Bend, regardless of the outcome.

Marcus Freeman's March Madness gesture for Notre Dame

Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman’s gesture at the Fighting Irish women's March Madness matchup shows his tight connection with Niele Ivey. Freeman was in attendance as the women’s basketball team crushed Stephen F. Austin in South Bend.

Freeman showed up to back Ivey and her team. Joining him in the crowd were former Notre Dame basketball stars Skylar Diggins-Smith, Brianna Turner and Devereaux Peters.

After the win, Ivey expressed her gratitude for the fan support.

“Really grateful for today," she said. "It was a great performance from our team… excited about the fans. I thought they did a great job of coming up and coming out to support us. A bunch of great basketball today in South Bend."

The lopsided victory allowed Ivey to rest her starters and give playing time to the entire roster, a crucial advantage with a tough matchup against Michigan up next.

