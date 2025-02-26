"Hair is so slay": Iowa's Kylie Feuerbach reacts to Jada Gyamfi's unkempt hair in latest TikTok video

Iowa Hawkeyes star Jada Gyamfi shared a post of her morning routine on social media on Tuesday that caught the attention of fans.

The basketball star posted on her TikTok account with the caption:

"An ideal morning in my life☀️🩷 (maybe 10% of my mornings look like this, I’m not normally this productive😚)"

In the video, Gyamfi was seen waking up with unkempt hair, then styled her hair before brushing her teeth and proceeding with her facial skincare routine. She then headed into her refrigerator to take some juice and a healthy cereal.

She also put on her sneakers and took a ride in her car before returning home to finish her cereal before going on to arrange and tidy up the kitchen.

Following the post, Kylie Feuerbach, Jada Gyamfi's teammate, reacted with a comment under the post, saying:

"The hair is so slayyyyy"

The Iowa Hawkeyes forward also got some reactions from fans, with one saying:

"Please teach me how to do my makeup, yours always looks flawless."

"Always so fresh 🤌🤩," said another fan

Fans react to Jada Gyamfi's latest TikTok video (Credit: TikTok/@jadagyamfi)

"Yes Jada!! The hair is giving!!," commented a fan.

"Always so gorgeous to me🔥🔥🤟🤟🏀🏀🏀🏀," replied one fan

"You're my favorite, please make more of these!😘," another fan mentioned.

Fans reacts to Gyamfi's latest TikTok video (Credit: TikTok/@jadagyamfi)

Jada Gyamfi this season has averaged 2.4 points and 0.7 rebounds while seeing an average of 4.4 minutes of playing time per game. Under Coach Jensen's guidance, the Hawkeyes have struggled as of late, having lost their previous game against the UCLA Bruins 65-67 on Sunday.

The result leaves them down the standings in 12th place in the Big Ten Conference. They have only managed an 18-9 overall record this season and are currently not in the top 25 AP rankings for 2025.

Jada Gyamfi expresses gratitude to Iowa's coaching staff

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 9 Big Ten Tournament - Iowa vs Michigan - Source: Getty

Jada Gyamfi, a junior forward for the Iowa Hawkeyes, took to Instagram on Wednesday to express her appreciation for coach Jan Jensen and the rest of the Iowa coaching staff,

The forward reposted a team post originally shared in honor of National Manager Appreciation Week and added the caption:

"My kings & queens," as reported by Sportskeeda

Jensen became the head coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes in June 2024 and made some changes in the coaching staff, with the additions of Randi Henderson as assistant coach and Sean Sullivan, who took on a dual role as assistant coach and general manager.

Following the team's dip in form, the Hawkeyes will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday, with just two games left to play this season.

