Jada Gyamfi drops 4-word reaction to express gratitude for Jan Jensen and rest of the Iowa coaching staff 

The Iowa Hawkeyes' basketball program significantly transformed after the 2023-24 season. In May 2024, long-time head coach Lisa Bluder retired, and Jensen, who had served as Bluder's associate for over twenty years, took over. The change also coincided with the departure of basketball sensation Caitlin Clark to the WNBA.

On Wednesday, Jada Gyamfi, Iowa Hawkeyes' junior forward, posted an Instagram story expressing her gratitude towards Jan Jensen and the rest of the Iowa coaching staff.

In the story, she reposted an Iowa post made for National Manager Appreciation Week.

"My kings & queens," Gyamfi wrote in the caption.

Jada Gyamfi's Story

Jada Gyamfi is averaging 2.4 points and 0.7 points this season and has played 4.4 minutes per game on average. Under Jensen, Hawkeys have faced tough challenges but they have been resilient.

They hold an 18-9 overall record and stand 12th in the Big Ten Conference. However, their recent close contests with the top teams, like Ohio State and UCLA, have instilled a renewed confidence within the team.

Jensen arrived as a head coach with strategic changes, including the addition of Randi Henderson as an assistant and Sean Sullivan as assistant coach/general manager to the coaching staff in June 2024.

Jada Gyamfi shares thoughts on DEI program changes

Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen - Source: Imagn

Beyond the court, Jada Gyamfi has been actively engaging in societal discussions. On February 20, she took to Instagram to address recent political developments concerning Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

The post came in as a response to an executive order from President Trump's administration. The order mandates educational institutions to dismantle DEI Initiatives within two weeks or risk losing federal funding. Shyamfi shared a post from "The Shade Room."

"Just so people are aware DEI isn't always about race, hope this helps!" Gyamfi wrote while emphasizing the multifaceted nature of DEI.

DEI programs are all about preventing discrimination across various demographics, including race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, ethnicity, and nationality. Gyamfi shed light on the potential impact of the executive order, particularly concerning college admission and athletic programs.

