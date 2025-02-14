Haley Cavinder Stats Tonight: How did Miami star fare vs NC State (Feb. 13)

Haley Cavinder bounced back from a dismal outing in her previous game with an impressive output of 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in Thursday's game against No. 10-ranked NC State (20-4, 12-1). However, the Miami Hurricanes (13-11, 3-10) absorbed a 76-74 loss which further dampened the team's 2025 NCAA Tournament hopes.

Determined to bounce back from an embarrassing 90-49 defeat at the hands of Duke last Sunday, Miami was in must-win mode from the tip. Haley scored the first two points of the game on a jumper and her teammates responded, making their shots and giving the Wolfpack a hard time scoring.

Cavinder scored her fourth point on a layup that gave Miami a five-point lead, which stretched to 10 before the end of the quarter after Lemyah Hylton made her pass count, burying a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left.

The Fresno State transfer would pick up two points, four rebounds and two assists in the second quarter but the Hurricanes lost the lead after NC State dropped a 24-14 run in the second to lead 42-40 at the break.

Cavinder stepped up in the third period, scoring 10 points in that stretch, including two triples that kept Miami in striking distance, as they were behind 66-62 going into the payoff period.

In the fourth, she tried her best to help Miami win, scoring four more points and grabbing one rebound and one assist, but she couldn't make her last two attempts in the last 35 seconds, sealing the Hurricanes' fate in the game.

Here are Haley Cavinder's final stats in Miami's loss to NC State:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Haley Cavinder 38 20 8 6 1 0 9-18 2-5 0-0 5 2

Hurricanes vs Wolfpack Game Recap: Haley Cavinder reaches 2,500 points but Miami loses to NC State

Haley Cavinder achieved her latest milestone on Thursday, reaching 2,500 points with a tip-in at the 4:18 mark of the second quarter. She ended up with 2,515 points after scoring 20 despite losing a two-point heartbreaker to No. 10-ranked NC State.

Miami had a good start before the Wolfpack took over in the second, leading by two points at the half. The Hurricanes kept grinding in the second half and were still in the game in the fourth period but tough misses on the crucial stages of the game cost the Tricia Cullop-coached squad a big-time upset.

Natalija Marshall contributed 17 points to help Haley Cavinder in carrying the scoring load for Miami while Cameron Williams contributed 10.

Madison Hayes led NC State with 19 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks while Aziaha James added 15. The Wolfpack forced 12 turnovers while keeping their errors at the minimum with seven.

Miami goes back home on Sunday, hosting No. 23 Florida State (19-6, 9-4) at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables while NC State battles No. 12 North Carolina.

