Haley & Hanna Cavinder’s sister Brandi thanks Miami stars for helping her feel “lean” in latest IG snap

Haley and Hanna Cavinder, known for their exceptional basketball skills, have also carved out a strong presence in the social media landscape. While their on-court performances often make headlines, their fitness routines are equally important. Brandi Cavinder Perkins has been a regular supporter of her sisters, often attending their games and cheering them on.

Now she has shared her fitness journey, and Brandi credited the twins for their support and guidance. Brandi shared a picture from a Pilates studio, thanking Haley and Hanna for helping her achieve her fitness goals in her Instagram story, which she captioned:

"Feeling leaaaannn this morning & eating more than ever. Counting macros is a life hack!!! My fav coaches @cavindertwins, thanks for always holding me accountable!!!"

Brandi Cavinder Perkins' credits Haley & Hanna Cavinder - IG stories

In the post, Brandi also tagged a gym clothing brand affiliated with the twins.

Haley & Hanna Cavinder shown their resilience in fitness awareness

Last week, Haley and Hanna Cavinder sparked a buzz with an IG post. In a joint Instagram post, the twins showed off their toned physiques while talking about the importance of having a healthy relationship with food. They captioned the post:

"Our journey with food was not linear. We both struggled with an eating disorder, body dysphoria, and the need to burn as many calories as we could. Over the last couple of years, we have learned that less is more. Listen to your body!!! Food is fuel and recovery is just as important."

Later in the post, the twins shared an important message about the value of finding balance in nutrition to support a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. They explained that being too strict with food can lead to stress and anxiety. However, this makes it harder to maintain a good relationship with eating. Instead, they encourage focusing on long-term goals that can lead to lasting success without feeling restricted.

They have also introduced their TWOgether app, which is designed to help people on this journey. The app provides personalized macro plans, workout guides, and easy protein tips to make healthier choices feel achievable and enjoyable. Their goal is to help everyone create a balanced and stress-free approach to health and fitness.

