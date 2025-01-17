WATCH: Miami’s Cavinder twins show their productive morning routine before daily workouts

The Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna, gave fans a sneak peek of what their morning routine before workouts looks like in an Instagram video on Thursday. In the video, the twins' routine included brushing their teeth, raising the curtain, drinking a bottle of water and having a cup of coffee. The video also featured the twins having a Bible study together and making their bed before 8 a.m.

"Morning routine before workouts 🤍," the video was captioned.

The Cavinder twins are successful Instagram influencers, known for sharing their lifestyles on the platform. They are also advocates of workouts and healthy diets. Haley and Hanna founded a health app, Twogether, and have collaborated with health brands like GHOST to promote healthy living.

Cavinder twins celebrate 24th birthday with boyfriends

The Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna, celebrated their 24th birthday on Monday with their boyfriends, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck.

Ferguson, who began dating Haley in 2023, posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to his girlfriend on social media Monday.

“My baby!” the former Wisconsin product began. “24 never looked so good.”

Beck also posted a sweet birthday message to his girlfriend, Hanna, on the same day.

“Happy birthday han, love life with you,” he wrote.

The twins and their boyfriends enjoyed a boat cruise together, with the Miami Hurricanes basketball stars donning black bikinis. They later toasted their 24th year with an intimate dinner with family and loved ones.

Ferguson is in his third year with Dallas in the NFL while Beck is currently nursing an ACL injury which ended his season with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Beck, who started for the Bulldogs the past two seasons, made waves after he declared for the 2025 NFL draft before making a U-turn and announcing he would enter the transfer portal to join Miami for his final college season.

The move means he will be seeing the Cavinder twins more often. Meanwhile, Haley and Hanna are enjoying stellar seasons after returning from a one-year hiatus to pursue other ventures.

Haley is the standout player, averaging 17.9 points (46.3% shooting), 7.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Hanna is not as impressive as her twin, but she remains a key member of the Canes, averaging 7.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg and 4.1 apg on 48.0% shooting.

The twins will hope to help Miami overcome a four-game losing streak against Boston College on Thursday.

