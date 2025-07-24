Alijah Arenas will have to wait to start his collegiate career at the USC Trojans. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard, who recovered from a horrific car accident in April, seemed fit to begin playing for the program. However, the son of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas has suffered another roadblock.

According to various reports, Arenas suffered a torn meniscus and could be out for the entire season. The news was shared on Instagram by The Hoops Pill on Thursday, which was later reshared by his sister, Hamiley Arenas, on her IG account.

"Free him. Can he catch a break," Hamiley Arenas captioned her story with a sad face emoji.

Hamiley Arenas shares heartfelt note as brother Alijah Arenas suffers potential season-ending injury (Image via Instagram @hamileyarenas0)

Arenas remained one of the few players who reclassified from the Class of 2026 to 2025 and still maintains a five-star status. According to On3's Industry Rankings, he ranks No. 12 nationally and third in the shooting guard position and California.

In a conversation with ESPN, USC head coach Eric Musselman commented on Arenas' injury and commended his personality.

"Alijah is a tremendous worker, teammate, competitor, and person," Eric Musselman said. "He is understandably disappointed that he will not be able to take the court to start the season, but his health is our No. 1 priority. We have no doubt that he will come back even stronger. We look forward to supporting him during this process."

While NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Alijah Arenas will be out for at least six to eight months, an injury like this jeopardizes his freshman season and possibly the rest of his collegiate career. However, another long recovery awaits as his progress will determine his collegiate career.

USC without Alijah Arenas next season

Things have not gone as planned for coach Eric Musselman and the USC Trojans. After hiring him in April 2024, they did not make it to the NCAA Tournament in his first season, going 7-13 in the Big Ten and 17-18 overall.

The Trojans were also eliminated in the second round of the Big Ten tournament and tied for 12th place in the regular season. However, Calipari will now hope the other additions can provide a significant boost to the team. The Trojans signed a four-star combo guard, Jerry Easter, from Link Academy on Nov. 25 last year.

They acquired a total of 10 players in the transfer portal, but will have to do without Alijah Arenas' services next season.

