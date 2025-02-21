Hanna and Haley Cavinder debut new Miami jerseys with TikTok dance ahead of game vs Hannah Hidalgo’s Notre Dame

Hanna and Haley Cavinder's Miami Hurricanes wore new jerseys for their tipoff against the No. 1 Notre Dame on Thursday. Taking a break from their usual white jersey, which has green stripes on the sides for their home games, the Hurricanes wore an off-white jersey with a light green color only used for the numbers.

The Cavinder twins posted a video dancing to "Booty Gymnastics" by T-Wayne, and wrote in the caption:

"new jerseys unlocked 4 game day🌟⭐️💛."

There was no change in the results as the Hurricanes extended their losing streak to five games. Miami struggled against Notre Dame's defense and lost 82-42. The Cavinder twins could not score much as Haley finished with eight points and five rebounds while Hanna had six points.

During the pregame chat with the media, Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey detailed her plans to contain Hanna and Haley Cavinder as much as she could.

"They play well at home; they're offensive minds, three-level scorers and, you know, playing with a ton of confidence," she said (9:13). "It's just making sure that every shot is a contested shot. I'll try to put size on them with Cass (Cassandre Prosper) and Sonia (Citron)."

"And then, I'm hoping that Hannah (Hidalgo) could do a really good job of kind of wearing them down, but just making sure that every shot is a contested shot and making sure that we do a great job individually against them."

Sonia Citron led the Fighting Irish with 19 points and eight rebounds. Hannah Hidalgo also delivered, as she finished with 18 points and two steals.

Haley Cavinder's final college season is not going according to her plans

During her senior season with the Hurricanes, Haley Cavinder led Miami to the Elite Eight, a first in program history. After taking a year off, Cavinder returned to play for the Hurricanes, hoping to replicate her previous success.

However, things are not going well as Miami is at the bottom of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings with a 3-12 record (13-13 overall). March Madness seems like a distant goal for the Hurricanes at this point.

Regardless of this, Haley Cavinder has seen much progress in her performance and she spoke about it during an interview with "The Miami Herald."

“I have more of a scoring mentality and role. The year off gave me a lot of time to work on my game, like separation moves, trying to score over my defender, just grinding, working on my craft. I think it shows.”

Up next, Miami will host its last regular season game at the Watsco Center on Sunday playing against Wake Forest.

