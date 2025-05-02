Hannah Hidalgo, Flau'jae Johnson, build their ultimate dream lineup ft. LeBron James, Skylar Diggins and more 

Flau'jae Johnson, Hannah Hidalgo and WNBA's Kiki Iriafen feature in ESPN's upcoming docu-series "Full Court Press," set to premiere this weekend. The four-part series gives an inside look at the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Ad

In an ESPN snippet, making waves on social media, Flau'jae Johnson and Hannah Hidalgo named a mix of NBA and WNBA players for their dream starting five.

The LSU guard named Arike Ogunbowale as her point guard. She paired her with LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic along with Allen Iverson.

"Yeah, let's do mixed - I'm gonna go Arike at the point, I'm gonna go AI (Iverson) at two, LeBron James at three, nothing like a four now," she said. "I'm ogonna go KD and I'm gonna go Jokic."

Ad

Trending

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo named an all-women roster. Hidalgo chose offensive talents like Skylar Diggins, Arike Ogunbowale and Kayla McBride. She pitted them with dominant bigs A'ja Wilson and Brittney Griner,

"That's tough, I'm gonna go A'ja Wilson, Brittney Griner and I'm gonna go with Sky, Arike ... I'm gonna go KMac," she said.

Ad

Fans will never get to witness the lineups by Flau'jae Johnson and Hannah Hidalgo on the court ever. However, their picks not only identify the top talents in both leagues but also the personalities that continue to shape the younger generation.

Flau'jae Johnson and Hannah Hidalgo are coming off their best college years

Flau'jae Johnson and Hannah Hidalgo made it to the NCAA tournament but missed their mark from winning it all. The Tigers were downed by UCLA in the Elite 8, while the Fighting Irish were eliminated by the TCU Horned Frogs in Sweet 16.

Ad

The guards had their best season last year. Hidalgo averaged 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 steals on 40.0% 3-point shooting. For the initial two months, she outscored Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins on the scoring leaderboard.

For Flau'jae Johnson, it was the first season as LSU's on-court leader. Angel Reese had transitioned to the WNBA while Hailey Van Lith transferred to the TCU Horned Frogs.

She embraced the challenge and posted 18.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.5 apg and 1.7 spg while making 46.8% of her attempts. She was efficient even in the Tigers' elimination against UCLA, scoring 28 points on 10 of 17 shooting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More