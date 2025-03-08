Hannah Hidalgo stats today: How did the Notre Dame star perform vs Duke?

By Joel Reyes
Modified Mar 08, 2025 23:28 GMT
Duke v Notre Dame - Source: Getty
Hannah Hidalgo (#3) of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish moves the ball against Taina Mair (#22) of the Duke Blue Devils during the first half of their ACC Tournament semifinal game at First Horizon Coliseum on March 8, 2025. Photo: Getty

Hannah Hidalgo's quest to win the 2025 ACC Tournament is over after the 11th-ranked Duke Blue Devils recorded a 61-56 upset victory over the sixth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their semifinal clash at First Horizon Coliseum on Saturday.

Hidalgo led all scorers with 23 points. She shot 9-for-22 from the field and drained all five of her free-throw attempts. Hidalgo has now scored at least 20 points in each of her last three outings; she previously reached that mark in Notre Dame's regular-season finale against the Louisville Cardinals and the Fighting Irish's ACC Tournament quarterfinal against the California Golden Bears.

Hidalgo, who racked up three assists and two rebounds, also displayed her defensive prowess against the Blue Devils. She amassed a game-high six steals in the ACC showdown.

Here are Hannah Hidalgo's stats from the game against the Duke Blue Devils:

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFG3PTFTORB-DRBSTLBLKPFTO
Hannah Hidalgo3823239-220-15-50-26012
Olivia Miles provides offensive help to Hannah Hidalgo in loss to Duke

Olivia Miles was the only other player to score in double figures for Notre Dame aside from Hannah Hidalgo, recording 10 points in the loss to Duke. She shot 3-for-9 from the field, including 2-for-5 from beyond the arc. Miles, who also grabbed four rebounds and issued three assists, knocked down both of her attempts from the charity stripe.

Sonia Citron (#11), Olivia Miles (#5) and Hannah Hidalgo (#3) of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish look on during their ACC Tournament quarterfinal game against the California Golden Bears at First Horizon Coliseum on March 7, 2025. Photo: Getty
Sonia Citron (#11), Olivia Miles (#5) and Hannah Hidalgo (#3) of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish look on during their ACC Tournament quarterfinal game against the California Golden Bears at First Horizon Coliseum on March 7, 2025. Photo: Getty

Sonia Citron added nine points for the Fighting Irish, who lost for the third time in their last five games. She shot 3-for-9 from the field and a perfect 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. She struggled with her outside shooting, though, missing five of her six 3-point attempts. Citron was a disruptive force on the defensive end, racking up four steals and two blocks.

Unfortunately for Notre Dame, starters Liatu King and Maddy Westbeld struggled offensively against Duke. They both failed to score in the ACC Tournament showdown. King and Westbeld entered the contest averaging a combined 19.7 points per game. They shot a combined 0-for-8 from the field in the loss to Duke.

Two players scored in double figures for the Blue Devils, who will next face the NC State Wolfpack in the ACC Tournament title game on Sunday. Oluchi Okananwa led Duke's offense, scoring 14 points off the bench. She displayed perfection against Notre Dame, making all three of her field-goal attempts and draining all six of her free throws.

