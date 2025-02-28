Hannah Hidalgo Stats Tonight: How did Notre Dame star fare vs Florida State (Feb. 27)

Hannah Hidalgo tallied 16 points, five rebounds, one assist and three steals but her effort wasn't enough as No. 3 Notre Dame (24-4, 15-2) lost 86-81 to No. 24 Florida State (23-6, 13-4) on Thursday at the Purcell Pavilion.

The 5-foot-6 sophomore struggled from the field, making only 4 of 18 shots, misfiring on her two attempts from the 3-point line. Hidalgo made 8 of 10 attempts from the free-throw line but that couldn't stop the Seminoles from picking up a big win over a former No. 1-ranked team in the AP poll.

Hidalgo had a good start, scoring six points on a jumper and four free throws. The guard also picked up two rebounds and a steal to help Notre Dame build a 23-14 lead in the first period.

She added five points in the second quarter on two jump shots and a free throw. Hidalgo grabbed an offensive rebound to come up with 11 points, three rebounds and a steal. However, Notre Dame allowed Florida State 30 points while scoring only 17 to fall behind 44-40 in the first half.

Hidalgo misfired in the third quarter, failing to score a single point for Notre Dame, who allowed Florida State to take a 67-57 advantage approaching the payoff period. She missed her four attempts from the field and had a steal for the Fighting Irish.

The guard scored five points in the fourth period, on a layup and three free throws. She had two rebounds and one steal for Notre Dame, which reduced the deficit to one point but that wasn't enough as Florida State held on to gain the all-important victory.

Here are Hannah Hidalgo's final stats in Notre Dame's loss to Florida State:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Hannah Hidalgo 37 16 5 1 3 0 4-18 0-2 8-10 2 2

Fighting Irish vs Seminoles Game Recap: Ta'Niya Latson, Makayla Timspon lead Florida State past Notre Dame

Ta'Niya Latson and Makayla Timpson combined for 45 points to lead Florida State to a five-point win over Hannah Hidalgo and Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish fell to their second straight loss in the ACC to fall into a tie with NC State (23-5, 15-2) in the regular season standings as the conference title race will boil down to both teams' final games.

Latson finished with 23 points, five rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block while Timpson tallied a double-double of 22 points, 17 rebounds and one steal. O'Mariah Gordon added 15 pints, three rebounds, three steals and one steal while Carla Viegas contributed 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the three-point line for the Seminoles.

Sonia Citron led Notre Dame with 21 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal while Liatu King produced a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double, along with four assists, one steal and one block. Olivia Miles had 10 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Niele Ivey-coached team, who made 43.3% from the field.

Florida State made nine 3-pointers, while limiting Notre Dame to four triples. The Seminoles won the rebounding battle 43-40 and blocks (3-2) while the Fighting Irish ruled the assists (17-14) and steals (9-5).

Notre Dame must win their last game against No. 25 Louisville (20-8, 13-4) on Mar. 2 and hope that NC State would lose its last game over SMU (10-19, 2-15) to capture the regular season title as the Wolfpack had an advantage thanks to their 104-95 double-overtime win over the Fighting Irish on Feb. 23.

What can you say about Hannah Hidalgo's performance against Florida State? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

