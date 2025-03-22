Hannah Hidalgo Stats Tonight - How did the Notre Dame star fare vs SFA? (Mar. 21) 

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo had an electric start to her second national tournament stint earlier on Friday. Her contributions helped the third-seeded Irish to a 106-54 blowout of the 14th-seeded Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks in the first round of the Birmingham Regional 3.

In just 31 minutes of action, Hidalgo posted a game-high 24 points on an efficient 11-of-18 overall shooting, to go along with six rebounds, five assists and a pesky five steals that propelled her program to the victory.

Hidalgo's first tallies on the stat sheet came from a steal that immediately became a layup for her on the other end for the Niele Ivey-coached squad's first score. The sophomore was then a force on both ends of the floor, by grabbing rebounds and snatching steals along with putting the ball in the basket. Eventually, Notre Dame scored twice of their opponent to finish the quarter, 26-13.

The second-year star continued to be a pest on defense throughout the second period, as it helped her teammates make winning plays on offense. It was also around this frame that Hidalgo became more of a facilitator by garnering assists. This was enough for the Fighting Irish to extend their lead to 21 markers, 46-25, to close out the first half.

To open the third frame, Hannah Hidalgo went back to her scoring prowess, as her team continued to lead comfortably. From both within five feet of the basket and beyond the three-point arc, Hidalgo proved to be unstoppable as she was getting her points production from there. With the squad's timely contributions, Notre Dame led by 37 points, 78-41, heading into the final quarter.

With one more period left and what seemed to be a runaway victory for Hidalgo and Co., the Merchantville, New Jersey native elected to keep her cool to finish out the game. She saw a couple of jumpers and freebies fall through, but she let her team handle the rest as the Fighting Irish won dominantly, 106-54, for their first win of this year's March Madness.

Here is Hannah Hidalgo's full statline for the win on Friday.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Hannah Hidalgo 31 24 6 5 5 0 11-18 1-3 1-1 3 1

Hannah Hidalgo-led Notre Dame scores the second-most points in a March Madness game in program history

The 106 points the 2024-2025 Notre Dame Fighting Irish put up in their first-round matchup for this year's March Madness were the second-most points the program has ever scored in the national tournament. The most ever was 111 points during the 1998-1999 campaign.

Hannah Hidalgo and Co. will now look forward to their second-round fixture, which will against be the sixth-seeded Michigan Wolverines on Saturday back in their home floor.

