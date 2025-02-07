Hannah Hidalgo Stats Tonight - How did Notre Dame star fare vs Stanford? (Feb. 6)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo notched her 22nd double-digit scoring game of the 2024-25 season on Thursday, Feb. 6. Her explosive performance in the ACC matchup against the Stanford Cardinal propelled her team to their 11th consecutive conference win and 20th overall victory.

In 30 minutes of play, Hidalgo delivered a game-high 24 points, perfect free-throw shooting, two rebounds, five assists and three steals. The sophomore shot 9-for-16 from the field, including one successful three-pointer out of four attempts.

Hidalgo made a strong defensive impact early in the first quarter, but her offensive contribution took some time. She finally scored her first basket at the 1:31 mark, extending Notre Dame's lead to 15-8. The Fighting Irish collectively maintained their momentum, ending the opening period with a nine-point advantage, 17-8.

To start off the second frame, Hidalgo's teammates carried the scoring load, as the Fighting Irish barrage proved unstoppable for the opposition. Re-entering the game, the spitfire scorer tallied nine points in under four minutes to give her team a 50-15 lead to close out the half.

Finding her rhythm, Hidalgo continued to score in bunches throughout the third period. The Merchantville, New Jersey native capped off her quarter with a three-pointer at the 4:35 mark, pushing the third-ranked team in the nation to a 76-30 lead heading into the final frame.

With the game seemingly out of reach for their opponent, Hidalgo cruised through the final period, adding a couple of free throws. Ultimately, the Niele Ivey-coached squad's efforts secured a dominant 49-point victory, 96-47.

Check out Hannah Hidalgo's stats from Thursday's blowout of the Standford Cardinal below:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Hannah Hidalgo 30 24 2 5 3 0 9-16 1-4 5-5 2 3

Notre Dame Fighting Irish gives the Stanford Cardinal their worst loss in program history

With their 49-point blowout of the Standford Cardinal on Thursday, Feb. 6, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish handed Stanford its largest margin of defeat in the program’s history. This surpasses the previous record set nearly 42 years ago when the Cardinal lost by 45 points to Long Beach State in Feb. 1983.

As for Hidalgo and the rest of the Fighting Irish, their awe-inspiring campaign continues against the No. 21-ranked California Golden Bears on Sunday, Feb. 9, on their home court.

