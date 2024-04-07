Hannah Stuelke best outfits: 5 times Iowa Hawkeyes star took the internet by storm owing to her unique fashion choices

Hannah Stuelke of the Iowa Hawkeyes recently came into the limelight because of her electrifying performance against the UConn Huskies. She contributed 23 points, more than any other player in the game, and then was later tested for playing under the influence.

Though the drug test report came back negative, interest in her social media content and personal life has not slowed down. So, let's look at five times the Iowa sophomore showed off her fashion sense by donning stylish outfits.

#1 Hannah Stuelke rocks a black dress

The first outfit on the list is a simple black dress that shows off her seamless and sophisticated fashion style. Paired with chunky gold hoops, Hannah looked serene in the pictures she uploaded on Instagram.

#2 A stunning piece worn in Croatia

The next ensemble that suits Hannah Stuelke seamlessly is a peach-colored dress that has a horizontal cut-out in the midriff and a long slit. With a strappy sleeve and plunging neckline, the dress is as trendy as one could lay their hands on. In the pictures, Hannah is seen posing against a scenic backdrop of Croatia. The caption of her post read:

"Croatia, I'll miss you"

#3 A classic combination

One can never go wrong with a fitted skirt and a white tank top, and this is something Hannah knows. She paired a sage green, side-scrunched skirt with a white cropped top. To complete the outfit, she added a black crossbody bag and white sneakers.

#4 Rocking the brown

Hannah Stuelke wore a printed brown and black midi bodycon dress that had scrunching on the sides. The brown and black hue of the dress complimented the white pair of heels and white shoulder bag. Keeping the outfit as simple as possible, Hannah glowed in minimal natural makeup as well.

#5 Denim always!

Last but not least, her fifth-best look features simple yet chic items like wide-legged denim paired with a black cropped top, Nike sneakers, and a micro bag. The outfit is functional and can be worn to casual and semi-formal events.

These were just some of her top five looks. Hannah also switches up her style and wears beachy outfits like simple bikinis.