Who are Hannah Stuelke's parents, Mario and JoAnna? Taking a closer look at Iowa's forward's personal life

Iowa Hawkeyes reliable forward Hannah Stuelke has already made a name for herself with her quick play and hoop skills. The Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year is averaging 14.1 points and 6.7 rebounds in her junior year, having already started in 28 of Iowa's 31 games.

Her basketball skills are undoubtedly due to her dedication and practice, but at the same time, it's safe to say that she also has her parents to thank for their support. Mario Davis and JoAnna Stuelke Mantz, both former ballers, are always vocal about their love and admiration for their daughter.

Who are Hannah Stuelke's parents?

Mario Davis, a native of Antigua and Barbuda, played basketball initially for the Princess Margaret Secondary School in his home country. Later, he moved to the US, where he attended the Missouri Western State University and played for the Griffons, a Division II program competing in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA).

Her mother JoAnna initially played for Illinois State before moving to Missouri Western where the couple met. Shortly after Hannah's birth, her parents separated with Mario Davis returning to Antigua and Barbuda. On the other hand, Hannah stayed with her mother, who later married Michael Mantz in 2005.

It was her father who introduced Hannah Stuelke to basketball. Mario Davis, a forward as well, played for Antigua and Barbuda’s national basketball team till 2018. Later, he also played in the Antigua & Barbuda Basketball Association for the F&G Trading Cuties Ovals Ojays till 2023. In his final season, he averaged 14.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Mario Davis is proud of his daughter and even shares his comments on her performances on his Instagram:

JoAnna Mantz is equally proud of her daughter as she and her husband are always seen cheering her on from the sidelines. Ever since the sophomore began playing AAU basketball, the Stuelke-Mantz family has traveled to her away basketball games across the country.

Her step-father Michael spoke about this:

“It is a lot of fun we make a lot of memories and we travel as a family, so Joanna’s mom and her sister come with us to all the games.”

In the second-round game against West Virginia, Stuelke scored 12 points and registered 11 rebounds, helping the Hawkeyes take home the 64-54 win. Up next, the Hawkeyes will take on the Colorado Buffaloes on Friday.

