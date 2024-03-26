WATCH: Caitlin Clark gets frustrated over Iowa teammate Hannah Stuelke failing to catch a wild pass with one hand

Caitlin Clark is looking to lead the Iowa Hawkeyes to their first national title in program history before entering the 2024 WNBA Draft. The No.1 seeded Hawkeyes are in the midst of a back-and-forth affair with the No.8 seeded West Virginia Mountaineers, with a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on the line.

Clark displayed frustration after teammate Hannah Stuelke could not reel in an errant pass late in the second quarter, giving the 2023 national college player of the year her fourth turnover in the first half. Twitter user @iam_johnw shared footage of the play, captioning the post:

"Caitlin Clark crying and throwing her hands up like she’s 5 every time her teammates don’t make a one handed catch is insane lmao"

Check out Caitlin Clark's reaction below:

Clark has drawn criticism for her attitude on the court, with many accusing her of complaining too frequently, particularly to her own teammates.

While the four-time All-American has thrived throughout her four-year collegiate career, she has struggled with taking care of the ball. The Hawkeyes guard has led the nation in turnovers per game in each season of her collegiate career.

While Clark has rightfully received all of the attention, Stuelke has played a vital role for Iowa.

The sophomore forward is averaging 14.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game while shooting 63.8% from the field, 50.0% from three-point range and 61.7% from the free-throw line.

Caitlin Clark discusses being snubbed from the USA youth team

Caitlin Clark has established herself as one of the best women's college basketball players of all-time. The Iowa Hawkeyes guard recently sat down with Robin Roberts of Good Morning America, where she discussed being snubbed from the USA Youth Team, stating:

"I went to try out the next year and, honestly, I hurt my pinky during training camp, but, like, I keep playing, like, I was fine, but also, I just played really bad. I didn't deserve to be on the team so I think, honestly, like that's one of the lowest points of my basketball career."

She added:

"It's like, you're on the team the previous year. You won a gold medal and then you go back to try out with all your teammates from the prior year, but I think it really allowed me to, like, find another fire. I think it just pushed me to work even harder and get better and want to prove people wrong."

Check out Caitlin Clark's comments on not making the USA Youth Team below (starting at the 4:21 mark):

Clark has done a great job of bouncing back from being cut, which she refers to as one of the lowest points of her playing career.

She was able to break the NCAA scoring record during her senior season and will look to lead the Hawkeyes to their first national title in program history.