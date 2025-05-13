Hannah Stuelke drops 4-word reaction to Iowa teammate’s “day in ma life” snaps

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Taylor McCabe posted a photo of her and teammate Hannah Stuelke to Instagram on Monday. It was part of McCabe's photo dump showcasing what she's been up to of late.
Aside from her pic with Stuelke, she also had photos with other friends, as well as a few locations she's been to.
"day in ma life," McCabe's Instagram caption read.
The photo of McCabe and Stuelke shows the teammates posing in pretty summer dresses. Stuelke commented on the post.
"Yayyyyy I made it😏," Stuelke said.
Other Hawkeyes stars also shared their reaction to McCabe's offseason photo dump in the comments.
"So so pretty," senior forward AJ Ediger said.
"Gorg," former star guard Lucy Olsen said.
"You a hottie Tay😍," Iowa guard Callie Levin said.
Hannah Stuelke is an incoming senior for Iowa. As a junior, she recorded career highs in rebounds (7.7), assists (2.2) and steals (0.9) to go along with 12.7 points per game and served as an essential contributor to the Hawkeyes.
Meanwhile, Taylor McCabe also had a career year in her junior season. She averaged 6.7 points and 2.4 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game over 34 games playd (19 starts).
What Iowa's Hannah Stuelke's been up to this offseason
Hannah Stuelke showed off her outfit for the Golden Herkys last Tuesday. The Golden Herkys is an annual award ceremony held by the University of Iowa Department of Athletics to recognize the academic and athletic achievements of student athletes.
The junior forward wore a gorgeous floor-length dress in Iowa's signature gold color to the event. The strapless dress featured a slit up one leg and was from Radiant Boutqiue by Rhi.
The Iowa Hawkeyes star was also a special guest for the opening of a new STACK Wellness Cafe location in Cedar Rapids last month.
Stuelke got to interact with fans as she signed autographs and took some photos. She also showcased her favorite STACK products during the event.
