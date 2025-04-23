Hannah Stuelke, Gabbie Marshall, Jada Gyamfi share heartwarming reactions as AJ Ediger shares best moments from 2024-25 season

Iowa forward AJ Ediger will leave the Hawkeyes this year. During her four-year Hawkeye career, Ediger has managed 248 minutes of action playing behind Monika Czinano, then Hannah Stuelke and Addison O'Grady.

Ad

On Tuesday, Ediger posted a series of pictures on Instagram with various Iowa teammates over the years. She captioned it:

"Smiles and basketball over the years:)"

Ad

Trending

Ediger's current and former Iowa teammates, including Hannah Stuelke, Jada Gyamfi, Gabbie Marshall, Callie Leven and Lucy Olsen, shared heartwarming reactions in the comments section.

"I miss you so much already," Hannah Stuelke wrote.

"The good & the bad, love you," Jada Gyamfi wrote.

"Proud of you," Gabbie Marshall wrote.

"Love you," Callie Levin wrote.

"Cheeeeese," Lucy Olsen wrote.

Player's comments on IG

AJ Ediger reveals desired Iowa legacy

AJ Ediger played alongside several talented players at Iowa, including the record-breaking Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin, both of whom departed for the WNBA last year. Ediger was part of the Hawkeyes teams that won two Big Ten Tournament championships and reached two national championship games.

Ad

During a news conference after the Big Ten championship, Ediger revealed her feelings about her Iowa career coming to an end.

"I feel like everyone kind of says the same thing you know, it doesn't really hit you until you're in the moment," Ediger said. "It goes by so fast and at the same time it feels like it will never end. I've been very grateful for my past four years here at Iowa. Playing at Kinnick was insane and also the little memories, the little moments that I've spent with the people here."

Ad

Ediger highlighted what she hoped her Hawkeyes legacy would be despite not playing much over the years, while pinpointing her passion for activism that she has been involved in.

"The biggest thing for me is I wanna be remembered for being a phenomenal teammate," Ediger added. "That's something that I've always prided myself on and also just a spokesperson who has used their platform for good, has used her platform to speak out about issues that are near and dear to me that are really valuable.

Ad

"I feel like I've been really fortunate to have a platform that I can talk about those issues on and impact a large amount of people. Diversity, equity inclusion has always been a huge part of who I am."

AJ Ediger averaged 2.0 points on 64.7% shooting from the floor, 0.5 rebounds and 0.1 assists during her last season for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here