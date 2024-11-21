Iowa Hawkeyes junior Hannah Stuelke had another standout game on Wednesday as her team played the Kansas Jayhawks. She has been a consistent performer this season and her double-double against Kansas helped the Hawkeyes to a 71-58 victory.

Stuelke finished the game with a solid stat line, recording 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists with 50.0% shooting from the field.

Hannah Stuelke stats vs. Kansas

32 minutes played

16 points

10 rebounds

4 assists

0 steals

0 blocks

4 turnovers

6-12 FG

0-1 3PT

4-5 FT

The 6-foot-2 forward started the scoring for Iowa with a layup just 14 seconds into the game. She then had to wait for the second quarter to knock down her next bucket, a two-point layup after grabbing an offensive rebound.

Her first assist of the game came with six minutes left in the second quarter, finding Lucy Olsen, who connected a 3-pointer. Stuelke then followed it up with another layup less than a minute later as the score read 27-13 in Iowa's favor. She finished the quarter with eight points and five rebounds.

Hannah Stuelke kept her strong play in the second half, scoring two points in the third quarter and four points in the final quarter. Her 10 rebounds came from three offensive boards and seven defensive boards.

Hannah Stuelke reflects on her growth and team's performance after Kansas win

Hannah Stuelke's performance this campaign as a junior has been one of the key factors in the team's success so far. With the win over Kansas, the Hawkeyes are 5-0 on the season.

"I think it's been a huge focal point for us. We're trying to get lots of stops in a row, and whenever we do, we get super hype," Hannah said postgame. "So, I think just an extra focus on it has been really good for us, and it feels more intense for me going from last year to this year."

Hannah Stuelke posted 11 points in the season opener against Northern Illinois and has continued her efficient scoring — 16 points against Virginia Tech, 17 points against Toledo followed by another 16-point game against Drake on Sunday.

She has also made big improvements in her free throw shooting compared to last season. Her free throw percentage has gone up from 62.9% to 81.5%.

"I was in the gym every single day this summer just shooting free throws like I had to, Stuelke said. "That’s what I was doing all summer, and obviously, it paid off."

Iowa returns to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday to face the Washington State Cougars.

