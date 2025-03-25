Hannah Stuelke Stats Today: How did Iowa star fare vs Oklahoma in March Madness 2nd Round? (Mar. 24)

Hannah Stuelke and the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes' season is over. They lost 96-62 to the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Monday at Lloyd Noble Center. It was a disappointing defeat for the Hawkeyes, who failed to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2022.

Stuelke was one of three players to score in double figures for the Hawkeyes, dropping 10 points in 28 minutes of action. She shot 4-for-9 from the field and 2-for-4 from the free-throw line. The junior forward entered the contest averaging 12.8 points on 50.0% field-goal shooting.

Hannah Stuelke, who recorded four rebounds, two assists and one block, was careless with the basketball against Oklahoma. She committed a game-high five turnovers on the night. It was just the fourth time this season that Stuelke recorded at least five turnovers in a game.

Here are Hannah Stuelke's stats from the game against the Oklahoma Sooners:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Hannah Stuelke 28 10 4 2 4-9 0-0 2-4 0-4 0 1 2 5

Lucy Olsen and Kylie Feuerbach provide offensive help to Hannah Stuelke in loss to Oklahoma

Hannah Stuelke struggled in the first half against Oklahoma, recording just four points and four rebounds during that period. Lucy Olsen helped the Hawkeyes remain within striking distance of the Sooners, who led 38-27 at the break. Olsen led Iowa with 15 points and three boards in the opening half.

Lucy Olsen (#33) of the Iowa Hawkeyes handles the ball against the Oklahoma Sooners during the Second Round of the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Lloyd Noble Center on March 24, 2025 in Norman, Oklahoma. Photo: Getty

Oklahoma turned the game into a rout in the third quarter, outscoring Iowa 30-16 to extend its lead to 25 points entering the final period. The Sooners continued to pile pressure on the Hawkeyes in the fourth quarter, stretching their advantage to as many as 37 points in the round-of-32 clash.

Olsen finished her college basketball career with a 20-point performance against Oklahoma. She shot 7-for-20 from the field, including 4-for-8 from beyond the arc. She also knocked down both of her free-throw attempts and recorded five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Kylie Feuerbach added 14 points and six rebounds for the Hawkeyes, who had no answer for the Sooners' balanced offense in the second round. Six Oklahoma players scored in double figures, including Skylar Vann, who dropped a team-high 17 points. Payton Verhulst and Sahara Williams also contributed, scoring 16 and 13 points, respectively.

