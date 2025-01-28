“Happiest couple ever and they shouldn’t change one bit”: When $18 million worth Geno Auriemma sent love to Diana Taurasi’s parents

Geno Auriemma complimented Diana Taurasi's parents in the Instagram live session held on May 12, 2020. The former coach-player duo discussed the potential timeline for the Olympics as sports leagues around the world were in lockdown due to the pandemic at the time.

As Taurasi discussed the complications around organizing sports leagues like WNBA and college basketball, she joked about Auriemma's age.

"That's what's tricky about this. It's one thing if I just got it and it stayed with me but your irresponsibility affects me and then affects my family and then affects old people," she said (Timestamp: 41:28).

While the coach, who has a net worth of $18 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), noticed DT's smirk and fired back.

"Yeah, yeah, I wouldn't want anything to happen to your parents," Auriemma replied.

Diana Taurasi then shared how her dietary lifestyle has changed due to her profession while her parents continue to enjoy their traditional lifestyle. DT adopted veganism in 2012.

"Yeah, they're vegan, they're good, they're good. You should see my dad, that day my mom took a picture. My dad's out there with 24 chickens on the barbecue and with swords and I'm like, man things have changed for me but it stayed the same for them," Taurasi added.

"Absolutely why should they change? Why should they change? They're the happiest couple ever and they shouldn't change one bit," Auriemma said.

Diana Taurasi's father, Mario Taurasi, was born in Italy and raised in Argentina, where he met Liliana. He was a professional soccer player for several years in Italy. The couple moved to the USA before Diana's birth.

While there is no extensive record of the rapport between Geno Auriemma and Taurasi's parents, the coach once shared that her father was born 45 minutes from where he was. He said that similar life experiences were a major reason why Taurasi chose UConn in 2000.

(Starts at 12:50)

Diana Taurasi and Geno Auriemma discuss WNBA's foul rule

Later in the podcast, Geno Auriemma and Diana Taurasi discussed the different styles of basketball and officiating all over the globe. DT then touched on regular rule changes in the WNBA and the recurring issue around refereeing.

Auriemma then asked Taurasi which rules she would like to change in the big league. The Phoenix Mercury star mentioned that she would like to pull back the 3-point line and relegate allowed personal fouls from six to five.

"I think it's time to pull the 3-point line back. I think they should start there. I think we need more space in our game. Players are getting bigger," she said (at 49:10).

"I think they should pull it back to five fouls. Six is way too many. Six, you could just foul all game and you're good, then you bring up the next schmuck in..."

While Geno Auriemma did not pitch in on readjusting the 3-point rule, he agreed on the rule change around fouls. Diana Taurasi then said that the change could pressure WNBA coaches to be more precise and correct with their calls.

Auriemma added that it would be similar to what NBA officials face because the men's league plays eight more minutes per game than the women's league.

