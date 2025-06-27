"Has what it takes mentally and physically to succeed": Arkansas HC John Calipari gives verdict on LeBron James' latest teammate 

Arkansas coach John Calipari heaped praise on his former player Adou Thiero, who was taken by the LA Lakers in the second round of the NBA draft on Thursday. Thiero will play alongside four-time NBA champion LeBron James next season and superstar Luka Doncic.

Soon after the Lakers traded up to land Thiero with the No. 36 pick, Calipari tweeted a special message for the player ahead of his pro journey.

"I’m so proud of how far Adou has come from a 5’11 9th grader to becoming an NBA player. Incredible journey. Forget what round he is drafted in he is a player they will look at and go 'how did he get drafted there that was a steal,' Calipari tweeted.

"We have had guys go in the second round or even undrafted that go on to have a great NBA career! He has what it takes mentally and physically to succeed in the NBA. Go do it Adou!"

Thiero transferred to Arkansas in 2024 after playing two years at Kentucky.

In his sole season with Calipari's Razorbacks, Thiero averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He made 54.5% of his field goals and 25.6% of his 3s.

Thiero was one of the key players in Arkansas' offense and helped the team reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, where the Razorbacks lost 85-83 to Texas Tech.

It will be interesting to see what Thiero can bring to the Lakers, who have a few superstars in their lineup.

John Calipari's incredible 17-year first-round streak ends at 2025 NBA draft

Arkansas HC John Calipari - Source: Imagn

John Calipari went 17 consecutive years with having at least one of his players selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. However, that run came to an end this year when no Arkansas players were picked on Wednesday night in Brooklyn, New York.

Calipari's first-round streak began when he was at Memphis in 2008. It continued for his entire coaching career at Kentucky, when he coached the team from 2009 to 2024.

Arkansas hired Calipari ahead of the 2024 season, but only one of his players, Thiero, was taken in the second round of the draft.

Nonetheless, Calipari will be aiming to get some of his Arkansas players selected in the first round of next year's NBA draft.

