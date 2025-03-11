“Hasn’t had to score as much as last year”: Women’s hoops analyst credits USC for supporting JuJu Watkins

JuJu Watkins is one of the leading candidates to win the Naismith College Player of the Year Award this 2024-25 season. Women's hoops analyst Alexa Philippou chose Watkins as one of the favorites to take home the honor, crediting the USC star's teammates for supporting her on the offensive end in a video posted by ESPN on Monday.

Ad

Five other players are averaging at least 6.0 points per game this season for the Trojans, including former Stanford star Kiki Iriafen (18.2 ppg) and freshman guard Kennedy Smith (9.5 ppg). Watkins and her strong supporting cast make USC one of the teams to beat in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, with the Trojans carrying a 28-3 overall record.

Ad

Trending

"USC’s JuJu Watkins. Playing for her hometown team in LA, Watkins was a sensation last year, earning National Freshman of the Year and catapulting USC from irrelevant in the championship chase to within reach of its first Final Four since 1986," Philippou said (Timestamp 2:05).

"The sequel has been similarly special, with star transfers and a strong freshman class now surrounding her. Watkins hasn’t had to score as much as last year but her efficiency has improved. Her turnovers are down and she’s able to exert herself even more on defense."

Ad

Watkins, who averaged 27.1 points per game in her rookie year, remains USC's main offensive weapon this season. She is averaging a team-best 24.6 points per contest. The sophomore guard is the nation's second-leading scorer, trailing only Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson in that department.

Watkins is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, a much better clip compared to the 40.1% she recorded in her first year with USC. Watkins' turnovers are down as well, averaging 3.3 this season compared to 4.1 in the 2023-24 campaign. She has also posted solid defensive numbers, averaging 2.2 steals and 1.9 blocks through 31 games.

Ad

JuJu Watkins' USC fails to win first Big Ten Tournament, loses to UCLA in final

JuJu Watkins and the second-ranked USC Trojans' bid to win their first-ever Big Ten Tournament ended in disappointment on Sunday, losing 72-67 to the fourth-ranked UCLA Bruins in the championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) and center Lauren Betts (51) defend USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) in the second half of the 2025 Big Ten Tournament finals on March 9, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Photo: Imagn

Watkins did her best to secure the trophy for the Trojans, scoring 29 points in the title game. She had to work hard for her points, though, shooting 9-for-28 from the field against the Bruins. Watkins struggled with her outside shot, missing six of her eight 3-point attempts.

Watkins also had six rebounds, four steals and two assists for the Trojans, who squandered a 13-point lead in the second half.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here