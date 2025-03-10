USC star Kiki Iriafen drops 1-word compliment for former Stanford teammate Cameron Brink's glamorous snaps 

Former Stanford star Cameron Brink took to Instagram on Sunday night to share photos of herself and friends.

Fans and friends flodded the comments section, including Brink's former college teammate KiKi Iriafen, who shared her one-word reaction.

"Stunnerrrr😍😍," Iriafen's comment read.

KiKi Iriafen comments on former Stanford teammate Cameron Brink's IG post

Brink and Iriafen were teammates at Stanford from 2021 to 2024. In that time, they made two Sweet Sixteen appearances and a Final Four. Brink won a national title with Stanford in 2021, the season before Iriafen joined her at the University.

Both forwards' best season with the Cardinals was 2023-24. The two put up career-high points last year, with Brink averaging 17.4 and Iriafen averaging 19.4.

They both shot above 50% from the field. Brink shot 51.1% as a senior, and Iriafen made 54.6% of her field goal attempts. The two forwards also shot above 30% from three and averaged 25-plus minutes on the court.

Since then, both former Stanford stars have continued to thrive in the basketball world. Brink was the second overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft and plays for the Los Angeles Sparks.

Iriafen transferred to USC, where she serves as a consistent starter. The Trojans are currently the No. 2-ranked team in the nation, their best ranking since the 1985-86 season.

KiKi Iriafen's senior season at USC

This season, Iriafen is averaging a career-high 29.8 minutes of playing time for a successful USC team. Her 33.3 3-point percentage ties her career high that she set last season, and her 82.5 free throw percentage is also a career high.

Iriafen has also served as a significant contributor on the defensive side, averaging a career-best 0.9 steals this season and a career-high tying 0.6 blocks.

The senior forward is averaging 18.2 points per game, second for the USC squad behind JuJu Watkins. Iriafen's 8.3 rebounds per game lead the Cardinals.

In the past 10 matchups for USC, Iriafen has recorded 20-plus points five times and has four double-doubles. However, like the rest of her team, she struggled in Sunday's loss to rival No. 4 UCLA. Iriafen recorded just 10 points, her lowest since a Jan. 22 matchup against Purdue.

The forward shot just 33.3% from the field and did not attempt any 3-pointers. USC fell 72-67 in the Big Ten Tournament championship.

Despite an uncharacteristically rough game on Sunday, Iriafen has done well at USC. She and former teammate Brink have both continued to find success on the court.

