"Haven't given much thought to play for Team USA": Andrej Stojakovic hints at two countries he would represent at international level

Andrej Stojakovic has his choice of international teams he could represent when the time comes. The new Illinois Fighting Illini wing has American, Greek and Serbian nationalities, meaning he could play for any of those national teams.
However, in an interview with Zach "Schuz" Schumaker on Thursday, the Carmichael, California native said he is leaning towards either European country rather than the United States.
"Being born in Greece, and my mom from Greece, just having that," Stojakovic said (Time stamp: 7:29). "I think that's pretty big, and I'm kind of leaning towards either Greece or Serbia. Haven't given it much thought to play for Team USA ever in my life. Obviously, that's something I would have to consider with my family if that time comes. But as of now, it's probably going to be either Greece or Serbia."
The Greek national team might be the most interested at this point, as they have already approached the former California Golden Bear to play for them. In the meantime, the U.S. and Serbia haven't approached him yet for a spot in their national teams.
"Yeah, the national team of Greece," Andrej Sojakovic said, "the coaches, came to visit me this past year. They came to watch a game while I was at Cal and came to visit for a couple nights. So I think that was a pretty serious approach by them."
Andrej Stojakovic will enter his third season in college basketball. He averaged 17.9 points, 4-7 boards and 1.8 assists for the Golden Bears this past season and garnered interest from several programs before deciding to transfer to Illinois. He was considered the No. 6 small forward in the transfer portal by 247 Sports.
Who are Andrej Stojakovic's parents, and why can he play for Greece or Serbia?
While Andrej Stojakovic was born in the United States, his parents are both European. His mother, Aleka Kamila, is a Greek former high jumper, a model and a TV presenter.
Meanwhile, Andrej is the son of former Peja Stojakovic. The former Sacramento Kings guard played for Yugoslavia early in his career. He played professional basketball in Yugoslavia and Greece before making the jump to the NBA.
While Peja was born in Pozega, modern-day Croatia, he is Serbian. After the dissolution of Yugoslavia, he wore the Serbia and Montenegro national colors in basketball competitions. He also played 12 years in the NBA, earning three all-star nods and winning the 2011 NBA title in his last season with the Dallas Mavericks.
