Illinois transfer Andrej Stojakovic makes feelings known on dad Peja Stojakovic's impact on his basketball career

Andrej Stojakovic, a sophomore transfer from the California Golden Bears, committed to Illinois on April 28 after just one season with the team. Stojakovic, a former four-star recruit, is the son of NBA champion Peja Stojakovic, who spent 13 seasons in the league.

On Thursday, Stojakovic joined The SchuZ Show to discuss his move to Champaign while also diving into his upbringing as the son of former professional athletes.

Host Zach Schumaker asked him about having his dad as a basketball mind and his mom, Aleka Kamila, as a track athlete, and how each of their backgrounds has helped him in his career.

"Yeah, it's been. It's been huge having my dad as a basketball head, and just knowing the game so well he's played at so many different levels, and just learning from him," Stojakovic said (4:42 mark). "Then my mom being a track athlete and her not knowing as much about basketball, but being kind of like, giving us the mental side of it, just like having two different sides to lean on."

Andrej further elaborated that he believes that the two different perspectives have been the "biggest part" of his support system, as he has someone to lean on for basketball-specific advice as well as general athletic advice.

Andrej Stojakovic shares the key advice he received from his mom and dad

In the same interview with Zach Schumaker on The SchuZ Show, Schumaker asked Andrej Stojakovic to share the greatest piece of advice he ever received from his parents, and here is what the California native had to say.

"I think the biggest lesson I learned from my dad was, you know, approach each day like a pro — get into the gym and go through a workout 100%. Don’t take reps off," Stojakovic said (at 5:24). "If you're going to take any breaks, just make sure the reps are 100%, and that’s how you build conditioning, that’s how you build confidence."

Stojakovic also explained the biggest lesson he learned from his mother, stating that she reminds him every day to love what he does and not consider it a job.

The 6-foot-7 guard had his best season with the Golden Bears after averaging 17.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore — a significant surge from his freshman season at Stanford, where he tallied 7.8 ppg and 3.4 rpg.

Andrej Stojakovic will join 7-foot-2 center Zvonimir Ivisic as part of this offseason's transfer class for coach Brad Underwood.

