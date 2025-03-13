"Baby Peja can hoop" - NBA fans react as Peja Stojakovic's 6'7" son dominates revenge game with 37-point showing

NBA fans online were amazed by Peja Stojakovic's son, Andrej Stojakovic's dominating performance in his revenge game against Stanford. On Wednesday night, the No. 15-seed California Golden Bears squared off against the seventh-seed Cardinal in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Andrej was a Stanford player in his freshman year, but he struggled to make an impact for the Cardinal and transferred to Cal. The 6-foot-7 guard put up a great showing in Wednesday's game, scoring 37 points, five rebounds and one assist in the 78-73 loss.

Bleacher Report Hoops' X handle shared highlights of the Bears guard's outing against his former team.

Fans in the comments section reacted to the performance of the former NBA star's son.

"Baby peja can hoop," a fan wrote.

Other fans joined the praise train and expressed similar sentiments with their comments.

"Ayee he a problem. Gonna be a good pro," one fan wrote.

"Dude can ball. He drives, doesn’t just shoot threes, has a nice mid range shot, and can pass well. The Bears were down two starters and had no biz making this a close game. Time to get other players and make Cal and top 10 team," another fan posted.

"He looked amazing tonight. Making Papa Peja proud!" another fan said.

A few LA Lakers fans gave Peja Stojakovic's son their seal of approval for joining the Purple and Gold.

"Future Laker. Perfect to pair with Luka and AR," one fan commented.

"Even though we need a big. He’s Laker Material👀" another fan said.

Peja Stojakovic spent 13 years in the NBA and won the championship in 2011 with Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks. He is a three-time All-Star who had his jersey retired by the Sacramento Kings in 2014. Andrej is following in his father's footsteps as the youngster is averaging 17.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in the D1 NCAA basketball.

Peja Stojakovic's son Andrej Stojakovic once called his move from Stanford to California a "win-win"

Peja Stojakovic's son, Andrej Stojakovic, committed to Stanford in his freshman year. However, when he failed to make an impact on the team, he transferred to the Golden Bears. Entering his sophomore year, Andrej has been balling his heart out trying to carry his team.

During an appearance on "The Field of 68's The ACC Insider" podcast in December, Andrej talked about his transfer and called it a "win-win" situation.

"It was weird. At first, you know, people always ask me, why would I leave a place like Stanford for the people that don't follow sports?" Andrej said. "I mean, this time around in the portal, being close to my parents, they live in Sacramento. It wasn't that big a factor, but, you know, what coach Madsen and the rest of the staff had to offer, it was a win-win"

The California Golden Bears finished their season with a 14-19 record and hold the 15th place in the ACC standings.

