Illinois commit Zvonimir Ivisic pens heartfelt message for former teammate Adou Thiero's special day

Illinois commit Zvonimir Ivisic has officially joined his twin brother, Tomislav, in Champaign after transferring from Arkansas. The junior forward/center, who began his college career at Kentucky before transferring to Arkansas with head coach John Calipari, officially signed with the Illini this week.

Before his move, Zvonimir played one season at Kentucky and another at Arkansas, where he shared the court with Adou Thiero. The two developed a close bond during their time together, and on Thiero’s birthday, Zvonimir posted an Instagram story calling him his “brother”.

Thiero turned 21 on Thursday, and Zvonimir posted a photo of the two in suits, with the Razorbacks guard wearing white sunglasses.

“Happy birthday to my mf brother ❤️🤞🏻🩸,” the caption read.

Both Ivisic and Thiero arrived at Arkansas by way of Kentucky, following former head coach John Calipari’s transition from Lexington to Fayetteville. Now, with Zvonimir at Illinois, the former teammates are on separate paths, but their shared history remains a memorable part of each player's journey.

Illinois strengthened its frontcourt with the addition of Zvonimir Ivisic

Zvonimir Ivisic joins Brad Underwood’s roster after a productive 2024–25 season in the SEC. Ivisic averaged 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 19.1 minutes per game, starting 19 of 35 games for the Razorbacks. He led the team with 66 blocks and ranked No. 16 nationally in block percentage at 10.47, according to Fighting Illini.

Offensively, Ivisic stood out as a stretch big, shooting a team-best 37.6 percent from three-point range on 125 attempts. He hit 47 threes and shot 72.4 percent from the free-throw line.

Ivisic primarily scores off pick-and-fade actions and as a spot-up shooter, with a consistent release from beyond the arc. He also uses a right-handed hook shot in the post and passes effectively from the interior.

He will reunite in Champaign with his twin brother, Tomislav Ivisic, who returns for his second season at Illinois. Tomislav averaged 7.7 rebounds last year and offers a stronger interior presence.

Ivisic's commitment helps fill the void left by the transfer of Morez Johnson Jr. He also brings experience from high-level competition, including an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance with Arkansas.

