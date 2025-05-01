"Haven't heard Madison Square Garden like this since 1985": Billionaire Mike Repole makes his feelings known on supporting St. John's HC Rick Pitino

The resurgence of St. John's Red Storm under the guidance of Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino has ignited a spark of optimism and ambition within the program and its fan base. Mike Repole, a billionaire entrepreneur from New York City and prominent St. John's alumnus, has articulated a bold vision for the team's future.

Repole appeared on "Up & Adams" on FanDuel TV on Tuesday, where he talked about his support of his alma mater with host Kay Adams. Repole was asked about the impact he had on St. John's apart from cutting checks to the program.

Repole emphasized that his primary focus was securing the right coach for the team. He recalled his days as a St. John's student during the glory years of Chris Mullin and Mark Jackson, expressing his desire to see the program return to national prominence.

"When [Rick Pitino] decided this was right for him, and St John said this was right for him. I told Rick. I said, 'Listen, I'm going to do everything I can to make sure you don't fail,'" Repole said.

"This is important to me, and, you know, I live in Florida now, so the ability to go back to New York, and I haven't heard Madison Square Garden like this since 1985, 1990. The buzz that St John's got in the last year, and Rick did an amazing job, the staff, the players, and I'm all in this year."

Rick Pitino aiming even higher for Year 3, adds seven new players

After a historic second season at St. John's that saw the team return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six years, Rick Pitino is not ready to settle. The program has reloaded and is looking toward bigger goals.

Last season was St. John's turn to break the stranglehold of Dan Hurley and UConn on the Big East — achieved by sweeping the Huskies. The team went on to win the conference regular-season title.

From there, St. John's won the Big East Tournament by defeating Creighton in the title match to claim its first tournament title since 2000.

With expectations now soaring, Rick Pitino has spent the offseason reshaping his roster to meet the challenges ahead. Six of last season's players entered the transfer portal, including star forward RJ Luis Jr.

However, Pitino has responded by bringing in seven new players through the portal. The group is headlined by North Carolina transfer Ian Jackson and Providence's Bryce Hopkins.

