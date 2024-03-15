"Having another opportunity at them would be a great thing": Duke’s Kyle Filipowski sets stage for a rematch with UNC following consecutive losses

In the two times Kyle Filipowski and Duke played against the North Carolina Tar Heels this season, the Blue Devils lost both, with the latest being an 84-79 loss on Saturday. Earlier, on Feb. 3, UNC won their first matchup 93-84.

With North Carolina taking the bragging rights for one of college basketball's most notable rivalries, Duke was hoping for their redemption arc during the ACC Tournament. Center Filipowski spoke on this:

"This year was the exact opposite of last year with beating them twice and now they beat us twice," Filipowski said. "Having another opportunity at them would be a great thing to have from our position." (via Bleacher Report)

"But that's not really the focus of the ACC tournament. The focus is winning it. No matter who we play, we're thinking about beating them. That's all that matters."

Unfortunately, the Blue Devils could not fulfill their dreams as they exited the ACC Tournament after a 74-69 loss to NC State on Thursday night. While it may have lost the chance now, Duke will be hoping for a win if both teams meet in the Big Dance later this month.

Duke's Kyle Filipowski reveals he apologized to Harrison Ingram

During the game last weekend, Kyle Filipowski and Tar Heels' Harrison Ingram were involved in an on-court incident that drew the ire of fans and analysts alike. In the first half, both players landed on the floor as the forward missed a shot.

Just as Ingram rose to run back on defense, Filipowski was seen kicking up his right leg, which tripped Ingram. The clip quickly went viral on social media as fans called out the center for his action.

The situation was made worse because, in late February, Kyle Filipowski injured his knee in a court-storming incident after Duke's loss to Wake Forest. He called the entire thing intentional. However, at the same time, he denied any responsibility for the Ingram incident:

"I'm not really too sure how that whole situation happened, to be honest. I was really just getting up. My foot slipped. I don't know how I caught him. That's really all I've got," the center said. (via ESPN)

This response angered fans even more, as he refused to take accountability for his actions. Kyle Filipowski has now revealed that he did reach out to Harrison Ingram with his apologies:

"Everyone has their own opinion about what happened. But I reached out to Harrison after the game and made sure he was alright. It wasn't intentional at all, and I wanted to make sure he was safe and healthy," Filipowski said. (via Bleacher Report)

"I've been in situations like that before where something not intentional has happened to me, like getting punched in the throat or elbowed in the face. I just wanted to make sure that he was alright, which he is."

Up next, Duke will be training for March Madness where it is projected to be a No. 3 seed. UNC, on the other hand, will be facing off against Pittsburgh in the semifinals on Friday.

