HC Jan Jensen, Gabbie Marshall and Jada Gyamfi hype up Kylie Feuerbach as Iowa star makes huge future decision

The Iowa Hawkeyes posted a hype mix for guard Kylie Feuerbach to mark her decision to run it back with the program. The senior will return for her fifth year of basketball. Program coach Jan Jensen, forward Jada Gyamfi and former sharpshooting guard Gabbie Marshall reposted the UI's IG post on their respective stories to celebrate Feuerbach's decision.

Ad

"Yayyyy ky @kyliefeuerbach," Marshall wrote.

"yayyyyy my fwend, roomie, and twend setta @kyliefeuerbach," Gyamfi added to the story.

"How 'bout this big news?!? Our lockdown defender & sharp shooter is comin' back next season!! So excited & happy for ya, @kyliefeuerbach! Let's gooooo," Jensen penned on the repost.

Gabbie Marshall, Jada Gyamfi and Jan Jensen congratulate Feuerbach on her return | via @gabbie.marshall, @janjensen13, @jadagyamfi/ig

Overall, it will be Kylie Feuerbach's sixth year of college. She played her freshman season with the Iowa State Cyclones before joining Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes. Her extended college ball career stems from the extra COVID year eligibility rule and a medical redshirt year. Feuerbach missed the 2022-23 season due to a knee injury.

Ad

Trending

The defensive guard will be coming off her best CBB year. She averaged career-highs in multiple major statistical categories behind 6.4 points, 2.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals. She also attempted 3.7 3-point attempts per game.

Jan Jensen is thrilled to have the 3&D guard back in the lineup and believes that her defense will make her presence known in the Big Ten conference next year.

"We are thrilled to have Kylie return for an extra season," Jensen said in a release. "She is a tremendous teammate above all and will give us some veteran leadership for next year. She will return as one of the top defenders in the Big Ten."

Ad

What's next for Jan Jensen and Kylie Feuerbach this season?

In its first year without Caitlin Clark, Jan Jensen led the Iowa Hawkeyes to a 22-10 season record, earning a No. 6 bid in the 2025 NCAA tournament in the Spokane 4 region. Kylie Feuerbach and Co. will now face the Missouri Valley Conference champions No. 11 Murray State Racers on Saturday at the Lloyd Noble Center.

ESPN's matchup predictor gives UI an 85.3% chance to advance to the next round in the win-or-go-home setting. In that case, Jensen's squad will face either No. 14 FGCU or No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners in the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here