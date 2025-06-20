HC Lindsay Gottlieb reacts as JuJu Watkins and USC teammates get named to prestigious list

Lindsay Gottlieb's USC has its share of ballers both on and off the basketball court. Three Trojans were named to the Spring 2025 Dean's List for their excellence in the classroom.

On Friday, USC women's basketball shared on Instagram that Malia Samuels, JuJu Watkins and Laura Williams had all earned a spot on the Dean's List.

Trending

USC head coach Gottlieb flexed her players' accomplishment on her Instagram story.

"📚✌🏻," Gottlieb wrote.

Lindsay Gottlieb reacts to three of her players making the Dean’s List

Gottlieb is no stranger to supporting her players, both past and present. Last month, she attended one of former USC star Kiki Iriafen's WNBA games to cheer her on. The Trojans head coach and her son Jordan went to a matchup between Iriafen's Washington Mystics and the Golden State Valkyries, and Gottlieb expressed her excitement about seeing Iriafen on the court again on Instagram.

"Pulling up to our first @valkyries game ... but can't help our excitement to support @kikiiriafen😊✌🏻," Gottlieb said.

Lindsay Gottlieb and son Jordan attend a Golden State Valkyries game

Gottlieb continued to hype up her former player by posting a clip of Iriafen taking the court for the Mystics.

"👏🏻👏🏻," Gottlieb wrote.

Lindsay Gottlieb hypes up Kiki Iriafen

Gottlieb is a great hype woman for her players and is highlighting her USC stars who found success in the classroom this spring.

USC HC Lindsay Gottlieb opens up about JuJu Watkins' character and impact

Lindsay Gottlieb got real about JuJu Watkins with Big Ten Network. After the sophomore star was named Big Ten Player of the Year, Gottlieb discussed the kind of player and person Watkins is.

"She's very magnetic, she's incredibly humble, a terrific teammate, but also carries a confidence knowing that's she built for these moments because she's put the work in," Gottlieb said. "She's just a special, special person and competitor."

NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California - Source: Imagn

USC won the Big Ten regular-season title this past season and received a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Gottlieb says Watkins is to thank for the team's success.

"It's amazing to see the impact she's had on the community, the team, and a program in only two years," Gottlieb said.

Gottlieb is grateful for the effect Watkins has had on her USC squad and assures the star is worth the hype.

Also read: USC HC Lindsay Gottlieb shares adorable moments of son, Jordan, meeting Paige Bueckers, Nika Muhl, and Shyanne Sellers

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here