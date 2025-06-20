HC Lindsay Gottlieb reacts as JuJu Watkins and USC teammates get named to prestigious list

Lindsay Gottlieb's USC has its share of ballers both on and off the basketball court. Three Trojans were named to the Spring 2025 Dean's List for their excellence in the classroom.
On Friday, USC women's basketball shared on Instagram that Malia Samuels, JuJu Watkins and Laura Williams had all earned a spot on the Dean's List.
USC head coach Gottlieb flexed her players' accomplishment on her Instagram story.
"📚✌🏻," Gottlieb wrote.
Gottlieb is no stranger to supporting her players, both past and present. Last month, she attended one of former USC star Kiki Iriafen's WNBA games to cheer her on. The Trojans head coach and her son Jordan went to a matchup between Iriafen's Washington Mystics and the Golden State Valkyries, and Gottlieb expressed her excitement about seeing Iriafen on the court again on Instagram.
"Pulling up to our first @valkyries game ... but can't help our excitement to support @kikiiriafen😊✌🏻," Gottlieb said.
Gottlieb continued to hype up her former player by posting a clip of Iriafen taking the court for the Mystics.
"👏🏻👏🏻," Gottlieb wrote.
Gottlieb is a great hype woman for her players and is highlighting her USC stars who found success in the classroom this spring.
USC HC Lindsay Gottlieb opens up about JuJu Watkins' character and impact
Lindsay Gottlieb got real about JuJu Watkins with Big Ten Network. After the sophomore star was named Big Ten Player of the Year, Gottlieb discussed the kind of player and person Watkins is.
"She's very magnetic, she's incredibly humble, a terrific teammate, but also carries a confidence knowing that's she built for these moments because she's put the work in," Gottlieb said. "She's just a special, special person and competitor."
USC won the Big Ten regular-season title this past season and received a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Gottlieb says Watkins is to thank for the team's success.
"It's amazing to see the impact she's had on the community, the team, and a program in only two years," Gottlieb said.
Gottlieb is grateful for the effect Watkins has had on her USC squad and assures the star is worth the hype.
