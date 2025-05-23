HC Niele Ivey drops 2-word reaction as GM Pat Garrity addresses Notre Dame for the first time 

Niele Ivey's Notre Dame officially introduced former Fighting Irish Pat Garrity as the new general manager on Thursday. He will also serve as the lead sports administrator for Micah Shrewsberry's program as well.
The university posted a snippet of Garrity's speech on its Instagram handle, which Ivey then reposted on her story with a two-word reaction.
"New GM," she wrote.
Garrity played for the Fighting Irish for four years, from 1994 to 1998. He averaged 18.8 points and 7.0 rebounds on 48.8% efficiency, winning one Big East Player of the Year and three All-Big East selections. He was selected with the No. 19 pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1998 NBA draft.
After a decade-long big league career, Pat Garrity became the director of strategic planning with the Detroit Pistons in 2016. He was later promoted to assistant general manager. He left the position in 2020 and now brings valuable experience to Niele Ivey's team.
"He is a representative for us, somebody that has had success here," Ivey said via NotreDameRivals.com. "He's a two-time Academic All-American.
"He’s utilized his time here at Notre Dame. He’s a prime example for our current student-athletes and then for recruiting. Culture is huge. We’re both (Ivey and Shrewsberry) always trying to bring back our all-time greats and he is an all-time great that's working here," she added.
Niele Ivey's team is coming off an impressive season
The Notre Dame women's basketball team is coming off its best season under Niele Ivey. They mounted a 28-6 overall run and a 16-2 conference record, earning a share of the ACC season with the NC State Wolfpack.
The Fighting Irish defeated contending programs like the USC Trojans and UConn Huskies by double-digit margins earlier in the season. It helped them earn the top seed in the AP rankings in February for the first time since 2019.
Despite a strong season, Notre Dame lost to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Sweet 16 round. Nevertheless, the program showcased the caliber of its player development initiatives throughout the season.
The backcourt duo of Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles consistently made a case for being two of the best guards in the nation. In the offseason, forwards Liatu King and Maddy Westbeld, and SG Sonia Citron heard their name being called in the WNBA draft.
