"He benched me...nothing new": Nika Muhl takes playful dig at Geno Auriemma upon UConn return

Geno Auriemma and the seventh-ranked UConn Huskies had a special guest on Wednesday night, welcoming back former player Nika Muhl, who watched their game against the St. John's Red Storm at Gampel Pavilion.

Muhl was all smiles as she was interviewed by SNY reporter Chelsea Sherrod to discuss her return to Storrs. Sherrod asked Muhl if it felt weird to be on the sidelines as a spectator and not playing for UConn.

"To be honest, it doesn't," Muhl replied. "I feel like I never left. I feel like only a couple of weeks ago, I've had that realization that I'm actually not here anymore."

Trending

The Seattle Storm guard even managed to take a playful dig at her former coach as she relished the atmosphere at her old stomping grounds.

"It feels like I’m on the bench and not playing. Like he (Auriemma) benched me, that’s what it feels like. Nothing new,” Muhl said.

Expand Tweet

Nika Muhl played four seasons under Geno Auriemma at UConn. She made history during her time with the Huskies, becoming the all-time program leader in assists with 686 dimes.

Azzi Fudd delivers for Geno Auriemma in UConn's win over St. John's

The UConn Huskies put on a show in front of Nika Muhl, recording an emphatic 78-40 win over the St. John's Red Storm. Three players scored in double figures for the Huskies, who improved their overall record to 23-3.

Azzi Fudd starred in the rout, scoring a career-high 34 points. She was efficient on the offensive end, shooting 13-for-22. Fudd was lights out from beyond the arc, knocking down eight of her 14 attempts. She also had two steals, one rebound and one assist in 31 minutes of action.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (#35) drives the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Ber'Nyah Mayo (#23) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Photo: Imagn

Paige Bueckers also stepped up for Geno Auriemma's squad, recording 16 points, six rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes. She shot 6-for-8, including 1-of-2 from beyond the arc.

She was automatic at the charity stripe, draining all three of her free-throw attempts. Bueckers also displayed her defensive prowess, amassing five blocks and four steals against St. John's.

Aubrey Griffin provided the offense off the bench, scoring 10 points. She shot 3-of-4 from the floor and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. She came close to recording her first double-double of the season, collecting nine rebounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here