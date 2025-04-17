“He don’t look 6’5”: Fans react as Duke guard Caleb Foster makes transfer portal decision

College hoops fans expressed their views after Caleb Foster confirmed he would return to play for Duke next season. There were initial doubts over his future with the Blue Devils, but the 6-foot-5 sophomore guard confirmed on "The Brotherhood Podcast" on Wednesday that he will play at Duke for the third consecutive year.

Recruitnews shared the news on Instagram, with the post getting a lot of reactions. Fans were indifferent after hearing the news, with one saying he lied about his height.

“Yessssirrrrrrrer,” @been_snappin242 said.

Fans react as Duke guard Caleb Foster makes transfer portal decision. (Image by Instagram/@recruitnews)

“No hate, but he don’t look 6’5,” @envyethan._ said.

@_1lilfatss said: "At first i thought it was finna say transfer he a real one."

“5’6 and a waste of space on the floor,” @jude02allen wrote.

However, some were happy with the news.

“Big time CFos‼️,” @duke.mbb said,

“Win!! Needed him more down the stretch in the 2nd half against Houston,” @yeahhlogee2x.

When Foster returns next season, it will be his junior year at Duke. He was part of the Duke team that reached the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament this season, although as a rotation player.

Foster averaged 4.9 points, 1.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds across 38 games. Those numbers dipped from what he achieved in his freshman year: 7.7 ppg, 2.1 apg and 2.4 rpg in 27 games.

Caleb Foster’s return is a big boost for Duke

While Caleb Foster may be a rotation player at Duke, his decision to return for a third consecutive year is a massive boost for the Blue Devils and their coach, Jon Scheyer.

Scheyer will not be able to count on some key players in Duke’s success this season.

The Blue Devils will be without Kon Knueppel, who declared for the NBA draft. His announcement came after Sion James also revealed he would be leaving Duke after his college eligibility expired. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils are also likely to lose Cooper Flagg for next season, with the star expected to declare for the 2025 NBA draft.

With Flagg and Knueppel gone, Foster could see his playing time increase next season. The 6-foot-5 will also get the opportunity with the Boozer brothers, who have both committed to Duke.

