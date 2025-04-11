"He is elite on both sides of ball": NCAAB analyst compares Duke star Cooper Flagg to Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter 

ESPN analyst and former college basketball coach Fran Fraschilla believes there are similarities between Travis Hunter and Cooper Flagg. He shared his thoughts Thursday on X/Twitter, citing two-way play, size-to-skill ratio and overall efficiency as defining factors of his comparison.

"Studying @DukeMBB Cooper Flagg this morning for NBA Draft & he’s even better than I thought. (Saw him live 3 times) He reminds me of @CUBuffsFootball Travis Hunter in that he is elite on both sides of ball. Ball skills for size are elite. And, he shot 44% from 3 in last 27 games. Very few weaknesses. VERY FEW," Fraschilla wrote.

Playing for the Colorado Buffaloes, Travis Hunter is one of the most elite man-to-man corners in college football. He garnered 24 solo tackles, 11 defended passes and four interceptions in the 2024 season. He also won the Heisman Trophy and is one of the top candidates for an early pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Cooper Flagg, meanwhile, had an all-around impact with 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals on 48.1% shooting in his freshman year with the Duke Blue Devils. He led the program in all major statistical categories, winning the AP National Player of the Year, CBS Sports Player of the Year and other prestigious awards.

While Hunter and Flagg play different sports, their two-way prowess, feel for the game, composure, national stardom and viral appeal make them rare but comparable talents.

"Made for NBA offenses. Open court assassin, catch & shoot, “stampede” drives off closeouts, pull-up jumpers, post-ups, face-ups off the lane, elite ball skills in tight quarters, finishes with both hands," Fraschilla added.

What's next for Cooper Flagg?

After leading the Blue Devils to a Final Four appearance, the deepest NCAA run under Jon Scheyer's guidance, Flagg declared for the 2025 NBA draft on Monday.

"This has been an unforgettable experience at Duke," Flagg said via CBSSports.com. "I've grown so much as a player and as a person and I’m ready to take the next step in my journey."

Flagg's decision was widely anticipated as he entered the college basketball landscape as the top recruit in the nation.

Cooper Flagg is expected by many draft analysts and experts to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft on June 25 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

