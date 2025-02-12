"He gets no love from us...He's not gifted anything": Mark Pope gives Kentucky's Trent Noah his flowers for stepping up big time vs Tennessee

Coach Mark Pope had high praise for freshman forward Trent Noah after No. 15 Kentucky defeated No. 5 Tennessee. Noah scored 11 points in 19 minutes off the bench, adding two rebounds and one assist. He was 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, delivering the biggest performance of his young college career.

Pope praised Noah’s humility, intrinsic motivation, and contribution to Kentucky’s culture. He also credited Noah’s family and upbringing, saying self-discipline and work ethic are ingrained in his personality.

"How about a big massive shout-out for Eastern Kentucky showing up today, just very special," Pope said in the post-game conference. "I give all the credit to Trent Noah's family and his community where he grew up because this is who he is."

"He comes every single day and he gets no love from us, he is not a featured guy in practice, he is not getting the media attention, he is not gifted anything. ... He comes every single day and competes with full intensity and incredible physicality."

The majority of Noah’s points against Tennessee came during a scorching stretch late in the first half. He hit three consecutive 3-pointers, helping Kentucky build a 33-26 lead at the break.

When Kentucky faced Tennessee on Jan. 28, the Wildcats trailed at halftime. This time, their halftime lead marked the first time the Wildcats had a halftime advantage against a top-five opponent this season.

Trent Noah reflects on high-efficiency shooting night

In the post-game conference, Trent Noah shared a personal connection to Tennessee, noting that he grew up just a 15-minute drive from Knoxville and that his mother used to get her hair done there.

Reflecting on his best game yet, he emphasized the significance of delivering it against the Volunteers.

"It's awesome, it's everything I've dreamed of, hitting a three in Rupp Arena, especially against Tennessee, that's great," he said. "You really have to take a second to get locked back in on defense because Rupp Arena is so loud your ers are ringing running on the floor."

Mark Pope and Kentucky will now hit the road to face Texas on Saturday before hosting Vanderbilt on Feb. 19.

