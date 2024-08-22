“He gone be like Kd/ Paul George”: College hoops fans left impressed with Kiyan Anthony’s electric hooping skills

Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony has drawn serious hype for his hooping skills among college basketball fans. The rising high school guard at Long Island Lutheran School recently joined the Los Angeles Clippers star Bones Hyland in a practice session with NBA trainer Chris Brickley.

On Wednesday, Overtime shared a video on X, originally posted by Brickley, where Kiyan took part in an intense practice session alongside Hyland. Seeing the young hooper competing against the NBA star got many fans online excited about his potential.

Expand Tweet

Trending

One fan predicted Kiyan Anthony to have a career like Kevin Durant and Paul George.

"He gone be like Kd/ Paul George," the fan commented on the post.

Expand Tweet

Some were impressed he did well against Hyland and commended him.

"Kiyan cooking pro with the side step." a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Kiyan has no wasted movements. This is phenomenal to see at his age. This cat will be special," another fan wrote.

"I’m amazed you can guard anyone that can carry the ball and gets 3 steps after they pick up their dribble. I guess they’ve all just adjusted to the new rules. It’s insanity," one fan commented.

Meanwhile, some fans were not impressed by his defensive effort.

"Defense juss like his fathers , gotta love it," one fan said.

"Kiyan needs better hip movements , get him to do football drills and he'll be all right," another fan suggested.

Kiyan Anthony attracts several NBA icons to his game at Summer Classic

Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony was a major draw for spectators at the annual SLAM Summer Classic event at Rucker Park on Wednesday. Besides Kiyan, several other top rated high school players took part in the SSC Vol. 6 game, including AJ Dybantsa, Caleb Wilson, Meelak Thomas and Nate Ament.

The boys' game saw several New York Knicks' present and past players in the house. Kiyan Anthony's father Carmelo, Jamal Crawford, Allan Houston, Deuce McBride, Jacob Toppin, Tyler Kolek and John Starks attended the event at the Rucker.

Carmelo and his Knicks teammates seemed to enjoy the event. They were spotted laughing and chatting before posing together for a group photo. His ex-wife La La Anthony sat next to him to watch their son, Kiyan play for the Black Team. The 17-year-old also teamed up with with rising female basketball player Jerzy Robinson, and together they won the SSC 2V2 trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback