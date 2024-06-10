"He got the money": Fans react to UConn HC Geno Auriemma posing in Tesla Cybertruck with Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and other Huskies players

UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma and his players Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, KK Arnold, Morgan Cheli, Ice Brady and Aubrey Griffen had a photoshoot on his Tesla Cybertruck. The team came together in support of the charity for "Geno for Kids" charity foundation at the TPC River Highlands Clubhouse.

The viral photo was reposted by Overtime with the embed caption:

"geno in a cybertruck is something i never thought i'd see but here we are"

Fans in the comments were also shocked by coach Auriemma's choice of car but one fan wrote:

"He got the money. Why not?"

One fan was not pleased with Geno's choice of the Cybertruck:

"C'mon, Geno, We're better than that microwave on wheels," the fan said.

Another was amused by Geno's whole vibe:

"Stylin & profilin🤣"

Meanwhile, a few fans seemed to be enjoying seeing this side of Geno and UConn:

"Omg I love me some off season Geno!!!!!," one fan said.

"UConn been living they best life lately ever since the final four... they deserve it tho!," another fan said.

"He decided to be likable 50 years in," added one fan.

The event was in support of the Connecticut Children's Hospital, which works towards promoting children's mental, physical, and emotional health.

This was not the first special outing by the Huskies, as they also attended The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp last week. It is a Connecticut-based non-profit that provides medically supervised summer camps and programs free of charge to children with serious illnesses.

With a newly signed contract, Geno Auriemma is ready for his 40th season

On Tuesday, coach Geno Auriemma signed a five-year contract extension with the Huskies valued at $18.7 million. With a base salary of $400,000 per year, Auriemma is expected to earn $2.94 million for the 2024-25 season.

In a statement released by the school, Geno Auriemma said:

"I still find it hard to believe that I've been at UConn for over half my life. I feel like there's so much more that can be done, and will be done, and I'm excited to be the one to do it with my staff and my team. I'm probably as excited about these next few years as I've ever been over the last 40."

For the past 39 years, the coach has led the Huskies to 11 NCAA Championships and 59 conference championships. Geno Auriemma and his team worked against all odds in the 2023-24 season to reach the Final Four. Back-to-back injuries stunted the team, but they powered through with Paige Bueckers, Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl leading.

With the new season comes the healthy return of all his players and a renewed shot at winning the championship that has eluded them since 2016. Speaking on his new roster for the upcoming season, Geno Auriemma said:

"I think we filled a lot of the need with this class. The players we have can play multiple positions. Allie, Morgan, and Sarah are all versatile. They can all put the ball in the basket and that's a big priority for any program," said Auriemma.

"To have three players coming in that can immediately have an impact on your team is pretty unique. I'm thrilled and I can't wait to get started with them in June," he added.

What are your predictions for the UConn Huskies in the 2025 season? Let us know in the comment section below.

