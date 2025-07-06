"He just cursed us" "There goes our season": Fans react as Todd Golden's Florida gets a shoutout Drake's in 'What did I miss?'

Florida coach Todd Golden led the Gators to the national championship in April, beating the Houston Cougars. It was the Gators' first national title in 18 years and reestablished them as a force to be reckoned with.

Golden was rewarded with a new six-year contract and after a strong recruitment drive via the transfer portal, the Gators are once again poised for a tilt at the national championship next season.

The hype around Florida has continued unabated and popular musician Drake gave the team a mention in his new song, "What did I miss?"

“Her a** is all natty like Florida Gator, let’s go!” Drake sang.

Florida fans on X had mixed reactions to their team being mentioned in Drake's new hit song.

Some fans were not too thrilled with the musician's endorsement of their team.

"He just cursed us!" One fan tweeted.

"There goes our season," another fan tweeted.

"I'd be excited if this guy didn't have a horrible track record of cursing every sports organization he's ever supported," one fan tweeted.

Florida coach optimistic about next season's team

The Florida Gators got a boost with key pieces from last season's national championship-winning team, with Alex Condon, Rueben Chinyelu, Micah Handlogten and Thomas Haugh announcing their return to Gainesville.

Todd Golden and Co. has the No. 38-ranked transfer portal class in the country, according to On3. The Gators acquired guard Boogie Fland from the Arkansas Razorbacks, Princeton Tigers guard Xaivian Lee and Ohio Bobcats guard AJ Brown.

Despite losing Wooden Award finalist Walter Clayton Jr. to the NBA, Golden was still optimistic about the Gators' roster ahead of next season.

“I think in the summer, individual player development is a huge part of it,” Golden said. “But we have an opportunity to have these six or seven weeks together to try and build a little bit of the team and I think we have a great foundation with the guys coming back.

"But you know adding Xaivian, Boogie, AJ, CJ and Alex, this gives us a great opportunity to catch them up to speed before the school year starts. That’s kind of the main thing we’re trying to do right now.”

The Gators will attempt to win back-to-back national championships like they did the last time that they were national champions (2006, 2007), a feat only achieved by coach Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies in modern basketball history.

