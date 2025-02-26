"He just finds a way to make it work": Analyst credits Rick Pitino's savvy recruitment strategy for St John's success

St. John's basketball program has turned things around since the arrival of head coach Rick Pitino. In a recent episode of "The Rome Show," host Jim Rome engaged CBS Sports analyst Matt Norlander in a discussion about St. John's success.

Rome expressed his surprise at the rapid transformation. He questioned how Pitino managed to revitalize the program with ease. Matt Norlander credited Pitino's strategic recruitment of players for their success.

"The way that Rick did this was bringing in players who are big, athletic, defensive-minded," Norlander replied. "St. John is the second-best defense in the country. This is a defense that's on the level of his Louisville teams that went to the Final Four, won a national championship."

"Kadari Richmond came in, he was one of the most lauded players in the portal, but if you want to really get into the nitty-gritty, Kadari Richmond was expected to be an all-American level kind of player. R.J. Lewis has been St John's best player. R.J. Lewis might be the biggest player of the year. You've got Zubi Ejiofor, who is a unique kind of big in how they use him on both ends of the floor. Rick Pitino, he just finds a way to make it work," he added.

Norlander also mentioned that while many anticipated improvements under Pitino, the speed of the improvement has surpassed their expectations. This season, for the first time since the mid-1980s, St. John has an overall record of 21-3 and a 12-1 start in the Big East. They are at the top spot in the Big East.

Pitino focused on experienced transfers like Richmond, Scott, Smith, and Luis. By that. he has successfully assembled a cohesive unit that embodies his defensive philosophy.

Rick Pitino reaffirms commitment to St. John's amidst rumors

Rumors have circulated about Rick Pitino being a potential candidate for other coaching positions, notably at Indiana. However, Pitino has dismissed these speculations as he told The Post ahead of Sunday's showdown between UConn and Johniess.

"I will not take any other college job. I can assure you of that. It's St. John's, retirement, EuroLeague, [live in] Miami - not university."

Rick Pitino expressed his happiness with his current role and talked about his desire to conclude his collegiate career in New York, where it began.

