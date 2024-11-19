“He would kill me if I went through all the sh*t that he does”: When Dan Hurley’s wife Andrea spilled how UConn HC drives her nuts

Dan Hurley is on the important task of leading the UConn Huskies to their third straight championship. Helping him in this task, off-court, is his wife, Andrea Hurley. In an interview with The Field of 68 After Dark from March 2023, Hurley revealed the toughest part of helping the UConn coach, one that drives her nuts.

"It's just the little things that he needs, and if I don't have them, that's what makes me nuts," she said. "Because, like, my game day is getting him out the door. ... It's, like, making sure he has – He would kill me if I went through all the s**t that he does. Like, kill me."

While she joked about it on the show, Andrea Hurley is aware of the importance of her role. In an interview with WTNH, Hurley spoke about the reasons behind her consistent support of Dan Hurley.

“When you figure out how you could help your other half get better at what he does, and you see it come back to you,” she said. “It’s a friendship. It’s working together as a team. I try to make his life easier in any way that I possibly can."

Dan Hurley once revealed how Andrea Hurley motivates him

In an interview with Graham Bessinger, Dan Hurley said that his wife does not take it easy on him after the Huskies lose a game.

Recalling UConn's 85-66 loss to Creighton in February, Hurley said:

"You think the next morning she's gonna tell me that it's going to be OK. She's telling me, 'You're a lousy coach. You acted like a baby last night. Why don't you take out the garbage because you are no good at coaching."

Andrea Hurley then added more:

"You are a glorified gym teacher. You go in, you coach games, you don't perform surgery, you don't save lives," she added.

While some may doubt the effectiveness of this strategy, it seems to have worked for Dan Hurley and the Huskies. UConn only lost three games last season (to Kansas, Seton Hall and Creighton). The year before, it was eight games.

For the 2024-25 season, the Huskies have won all three of their games. After winning the last two championships, Dan Hurley and his team are at the cusp of creating history this season, and Andrea Hurley's help will be needed.

The UConn Huskies next host East Texas A&M on Tuesday at Gampel Pavilion.

