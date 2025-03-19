"He doesn't know ball" "Too many helmet to helmets": Fans react as Devonta Smith snubs alma mater to pick surprise March Madness winner

NFL star DeVonta Smith has got in on the buzz of picking his March Madness bracket. The Philadelphia Eagles star, however, surprisingly snubbed his alma mater, Alabama, to pick UConn as this year's national champion.

Ad

Smith also picked the Drake Bulldogs to make the Sweet 16 and predicted three No. 1 seeds to reach the Final Four. However, fans on social media slammed the Eagles wideout for his selections.

"He doesn’t know ball," one tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"To many helmet to helmets fit that guy," another wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Bro hasn’t watched a second of college basketball this season," a third commented.

Some were also stunned since Smith did not pick Alabama to win the national title.

"Well this isn’t gonna make Bama fans happy lol," one wrote.

"He didn’t vote for Bama WHATT," a fan tweeted.

"Respect for him making an honest bracket and not just picking his Alma mater," a user wrote.

Ad

Smith played college football at Alabama for four seasons from 2017 to 2020 under legendary coach Nick Saban. He won two national championships with the Tide and even won the Heisman Trophy in his final year with the program.

The Philadelphia Eagles then drafted Smith in the first round in 2021, with the No. 10 pick. He has become a critical member of the team ever since.

DeVonta Smith won Super Bowl 59 with the Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith - Source: Getty

DeVonta Smith was an important member of the Philadelphia Eagles team that won the Super Bowl in February. The wideout became the first Alabama alumnus to catch a touchdown pass in the big game.

Ad

In the 2024 NFL regular season, Smith recorded 833 yards and eight touchdowns on 68 receptions across 13 games. He helped the Eagles clinch the NFC East title.

In the playoffs, Smith posted 190 yards on 16 receptions, and his one touchdown came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.