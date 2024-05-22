"He'll definitely be a pro" - 3x NBA Sixth Man of the Year shares what he 'loves' about Bronny James' playing style

Former three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford is among those who believe in Bronny James` potential as a professional basketball player. This is despite the criticism that the youngster has endured, specifically because of being legendary LeBron James` son.

Crawford recently went on the Dan Patrick Show to share his thoughts on the 6-foot-2 freshman from USC. Upon being asked what advice he`d give Bronny at this stage in his career, here`s what the legendary NBA journeyman (and streetball icon) had to say:

"I love how he plays. I love how he`s raised, his humility. [And] now I`m in the AAU circuit `cuz I`m coaching my son, so I know what it`s like: the famous kid, and everybody`s kinda like watching you, and hoping things don`t go well for you. He handles it beautifully. He knows how to play the game."

Crawford continued:

"Just watching him, he`s athletic, he could shoot it, he makes the right play almost all the time, so he`ll find his way. He`ll definitely be a pro. What round or what pick, I don`t know. But he`ll be a pro because he has the right makeup."

Jamal Crawford's reaction comes after seeing Bronny James in the NBA Draft Combine, where he shone in a few categories. The 19-year-old showcased his athleticism with his 40.5-inch vertical leap, alongside his smooth outside shooting during the long-range drills. This is despite not having nearly as much length as advertised back in his freshman year at USC.

Lastly, he showed flashes of being a floor general and bucket-getter during the second 5-on-5 scrimmage in the combine. He scored 13 points on great efficiency, including two three-pointers, and also helped direct the offense with his decision-making.

Who does Bronny James want to emulate?

The athletic genes are clearly there, though it would be disingenuous to Bronny James for people to expect that he`d be the once-in-a-generation prospect that his father LeBron James was. The youngster himself has said he wants to carve his own path and be his own man, while also citing a few players whose games he wants to emulate.

Bronny James mentioned Celtics starters Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, as well as Kings guard Davion Mitchell, as his inspirations. He mentioned how these players won`t exactly impress anyone with their average numbers, but their impact on the floor goes way beyond their statlines (via Hoops Hype):

“Guys like Davion Mitchell, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White who excel in their role, get good money and get good playing time from it because they’re locked into that role and know what they’re supposed to do.”