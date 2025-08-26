“He’ll ruin his life by going to Providence”: College hoops fans react as 4-star Abdou Toure chooses first official visit

College basketball fans reacted to the decision of four-star prospect Abdou Toure to visit Big East program Providence on August 29-31.Toure, who trimmed down his choices to Arkansas, Florida State, Louisville, Maryland, Oregon, Providence and UConn last week, confirmed the decision to conduct a visit to the Friars' campus in an interview with Rivals.com.College hoops enthusiasts voiced their displeasure with Toure's decision. One fan gave a prediction of what the 6-foot-5 guard's life would be if he commits to Providence next season.&quot;He’ll ruin his life by going to Providence,&quot; the fan wrote.joseph 🇺🇸 @WhatlsLifeYoLINKHe’ll ruin his life by going to Providence.Another fan threw a subtle dig into the program's sports achievements in the past, including its rivalry with Georgetown.JohnnyRibbs @JohnnyRibbsLINKLooks at those huge NIT banners. Our students throw beer on themselves when we play Georgetown, which has become our Super Bowl. 1987 was the last time we mattered on a national stage. Sound good?An individual expressed disbelief in the report, describing the program as a &quot;crack den.&quot;David 🏀📰🌪️ @CT2TXLINKNo way he chooses that crack den of a university.Meanwhile, other basketball fans voiced their satisfaction over Toure's decision to visit Providence.It’s Always Sunny in Providence @SunnyInProvLINKFRIARTransitionG @Transition_GLINKReally like himCorey in the Haus @EnglishHimmyPCBLINKElectric FactoryA college hoops fanatic called on Providence to pull out all the stops to secure Toure's commitment.Rj @RjfiondellaLINKDon’t let him leave without a commitment, whatever it takes!Another enthusiast felt he was going to Big East rival UConn, which has won back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024.Gary Blow @GaryBlow4LINKHis final visit will be Uconn, where he will commit.Toure is ranked the seventh-best shooting guard in his class and the No. 1-ranked player in Connecticut.He had a superb junior season, averaging 25.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game, and was named 2024-25 Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year.Abdou Toure discusses play style and the NBA players he watches frequentlyNotre Dame High School (Connecticut) Abdou Toure said he plays more of a fast-paced and downhill style and has developed his shooting during his stay with the program.True enough, Toure has become one of the rising prospects in the high school circuit and is on the Top 30 prospects list in the Class of 2026. In an interview with On3, he elaborated on his style of play and the NBA players he watches the most.“I’d say my game has developed into more stronger, being able to put the ball on the floor more, and really consistent shooting,” Toure said. &quot;I’d say I really watch a lot of Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) and Ant Edwards. I watch Ant Edwards with his mentality and his physicality, the way he gets to the rim, the way he finishes above the rim. And Shai, with his pace.&quot;Toure also expressed his desire to play for a college program where he can develop his skills as he aspires to play in the NBA.Toure had offers from Ole Miss, Kansas State, Kansas, Cincinnati, Washington, Utah, Mississippi State, Syracuse, Penn State, Stanford, Alabama, UCF, Arizona State and Rutgers before he reduced his choices to seven schools.Which program will Abdou Toure choose for the 2026-27 college basketball season? Let us know your insights in the comments section.