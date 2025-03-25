"He's a**", "He's still playing?": College hoops fans react as Mikey Williams enters the transfer portal

UCF Knights guard Mikey Williams has reportedly entered the transfer portal after spending just one season in Orlando, Florida. The freshman averaged 5.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 18 games this season.

On3 Sports reported the news of Williams entering the NCAA transfer portal via X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. Williams was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and initially committed to the Memphis Tigers before later signing with UCF.

Many fans reacted to Williams' decision on the post. Here are some of the top reactions:

"He still playing??" one fan jokingly said.

"He's a**," another fan wrote.

"Atp just transfer to some educational school and get a degree and a job," a fan suggested.

"I remember when everyone thought he was gonna be hella tuff," one user commented.

"Mikey Williams washed what happened to him," one fan wondered.

"Lmfao do yall remember when this kid was 12 and we thought he’d be a lottery pick after freshman year of college," one more chimed in.

Mikey Williams college stats and freshman season summary

On Jan. 8 last year, Mikey Williams entered the transfer portal after redshirting his freshman season. Four days later he committed to the University of Central Florida for the 2024-25 season.

"He's been a joy to coach, and that's what it's about, giving young people second chances," UCF coach Johnny Dawkins said about Williams joining the team. "And this young man is a teenager, and things happen, unfortunately, in our lives.

"If we were in a world where no one got second chances, I don't know where any of us would be right now. And so I'm just really proud of our university for taking that type of stand."

However, Williams had a hard time cracking Dawkins' lineup and did not start a game until Feb. 15 against Colorado. He made his debut on Dec. 21 against Jacksonville, playing just three minutes.

Player GP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% FT% TO PF Mikey Williams 18 5.1 1.9 0.7 0.4 0.2 37.1 28.1 80.0 0.6 1.2

Out of 18 games played, he started five, all of which came late in the season. Unfortunately for Williams, he suffered a knee injury that ended his season early. He missed the final two regular-season games and the Knights' first two rounds of the Big 12 Tournament.

Williams shared on Instagram that he dislocated his knee during practice and will be sidelined for at least four weeks.

While he did not get many minutes of playing time, his best game came against Oklahoma State on Feb. 19, where he recorded a career-high 14 points and seven rebounds.

