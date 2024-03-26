"He's Boban Marjanovic in my opinion": NBA scout drops his verdict on Purdue star Zach Edey ahead of 2024 NBA Draft

With the Purdue Boilermakers continuing to advance in March Madness, questions have arisen as to where Zach Edey will end up next season. Will Edey become an NBA star sooner rather than later? Not according to an anonymous NBA scout, who recently pitched in on the debate about the Purdue star's future:

“People are talking about Edey going in the first round and I’m asking myself if we’re really talking about a situational big man in the first round? Is he going to be a starter? No. Is he going to be a backup every night? Probably not. He’s Boban Marjanovic in my opinion.”

Expand Tweet

The comment was made to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. While at face value, it might seem disparaging for the fans of the Big Ten school to hear this comparison, let's remember that a majority of college players don't reach the NBA.

Being considered to have a potential career path that includes being able to become an established NBA player is much more than most college players can expect from their careers.

Boban Marjanovic is a 7-foot-4 Serbian basketball player who arrived at the NBA as a 27-year-old rookie in 2015. He was a star in the EuroLeague and Serbian League, winning three Serbian League MVP Awards (2013-2015). He wasn't able to reach the same level of success in the NBA, but he established himself as a proper rotational player. He's currently with the Houston Rockets.

What could be the true path for Zach Edey in the NBA?

In all honesty, Zach Edey has had the amount of success he had at the college level because of his height. On top of that, he's defensively very sound, and he's a rebounding machine. The faster pace and more athletically impressive physique of NBA players will level the playing field once Edey turns pro.

This has led NBA scouts to doubt how successful he could be in the NBA. In a few words, he will probably not be a first-round pick in the upcoming draft but most likely a second-rounder.

What's the next game for the Purdue Boilermakers?

Purdue defeated the Utah State Aggies 106-67 on Sunday. With that, the Boilermakers advanced into the Sweet 16, where they will play the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Gonzaga comes from an impressive victory over the Kansas Jayhawks, 89-68.

The game will be played in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday at 7:40 p.m. ET.