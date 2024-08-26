"He's so cute": Miami's Haley Cavinder recaps weekend at Dallas cheering for BF Jake Ferguson along with her "WAGs" friends

Haley Cavinder is entering a new era in her life as the girlfriend of a professional athlete this season. The Miami guard went public with her boyfriend Jake Ferguson last October and will now be officially attending his games as the Dallas Cowboys tight end starts the 2024 NFL season.

Cavinder was present for the Cowboys' final preseason game against the LA Chargers on Saturday and documented her day on her Instagram story. Her mother, Katie Cavinder, also joined her in Dallas, Texas.

Haley Cavinder preparing for the Dallas game (Credits: Instagram/@cavindertwins)

The evening provided Cavinder an opportunity to meet up with other WAGs, and she posted pictures with them as well. Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush's wife, Lauryn Rush, and center Dakoda Shepley's wife, Sloan Shepley, posed for a few snaps with Haley. She captioned the images:

"Me with my wags."

"Saturday's are for the girls."

Haley Cavinder with the WAGs at the Dallas game (Credits: Instagram/@cavindertwins)

Cavinder did not forget her boyfriend, as she shared a short clipping of Ferguson on the field and wrote:

"He's so cute."

Unfortunately for the college basketball star, Ferguson and the Cowboys lost 26-19 to the Chargers in their final exhibition game.

While she is donning the hat of a supportive girlfriend, Haley Cavinder is also preparing for her final college season with the Miami Hurricanes. After taking a year off, Haley and her twin Hanna are making the return to the hardwood in hopes of leading the Canes to another historic season.

Haley Cavinder was pushed to a "mental breakdown" because of fans commenting about her relationship

The internet is oftentimes unnecessarily hard and cruel on people just living their lives, and Haley Cavinder was once a victim. As soon as she went public with her relationship with Jake Ferguson, the guard received incessant mean comments aimed at her looks. She discussed this on a YouTube Q&A with her twin in January 2024.

“I’m a confident girl, but when people are saying stuff about you — if you have a boyfriend and someone is talking about you online with your boyfriend, like, coming at your features. I’m like, 'This is new' and obviously Jake is a great guy, but you don’t want to be called ugly on the internet 24/7, and your boyfriend sees it," she said.

"That’s not going to make anyone feel cool. So I had a mental breakdown, but that was a while ago. Honestly, I’m very confident and comfortable sharing my relationship because Jake was very loud about it."

Internet trolls are not going to stop Haley from cheering for her boyfriend, as she promised to be present at his games and hinted that Ferguson will also be present at her games with Miami.

Also read: PHOTO: Miami's Haley Cavinder obsesses over NFL BF Jake Ferguson's merchandise "for game days"

